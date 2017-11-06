What Is The Bombshell Trump-Russia Story ‘The Washington Post’ Is Rumored To Be Holding Back?

Early this summer, a crazy rumor started spreading like wildfire among the press and intelligence “insider” communities on Twitter. The rumor was that The Washington Post had a major story on the Trump-Russia scandal, one that would prove the case for the Trump administration colluding and conspiring with Russia to influence the results of our election once and for all, but that the newspaper was holding off on publishing the story for unspecified reasons. Since then, even though no story has been forthcoming, the tweets about this secret story have just kept coming and have even gained considerable momentum, leaving many frantic and wondering when, if ever, this bombshell was going to drop. What is this game-changing piece of information The Washington Post is holding back, why would they hold back such an important story, and how did this rumor get started in the first place?

Taking the questions in reverse order, let’s talk first about how this rumor began. It appears to have started with Claude Taylor on June, 29, 2017 when he tweeted, “Sources (multiple) confirm that WaPo has story detailing evidence of Trump collusion.” Taylor then tweeted a few days later that the Post story was, in fact, “irrefutable evidence of Trump’s personal involvement in the conspiracy.” Taylor, for those who don’t know, is a Twitter user with a substantial following, who has positioned himself as a Washington insider with sources in both the media and intelligence communities. His pertinent background appears to have been as a volunteer for the Clinton administration in the mid-1990s. He, along with his friend and sometime writing partner Louise Mensch, is part of a group of people who, over the last year, have become controversial, polarizing figures in the Twitterverse, with some taking their every tweet as gospel, while others consider them dangerous charlatans or even sources of Vladimir Putin-directed misinformation.

Sources (multiple) confirm that WaPo has story detailing evidence of Trump collusion. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) June 29, 2017

Yes-WaPo story is (according to sources) irrefutable evidence of Trump's personal involvement in the conspiracy. https://t.co/xpQk0D5cQp — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 11, 2017

One thing is certain, Taylor’s information (and that of Mensch, as well) has certainly not been infallible. Back in August, Taylor became the butt of an elaborate hoax when a woman claiming to be an official named “Caitlin” in the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman started feeding him false information about Donald Trump’s modeling agency being investigated by Schneiderman’s office for sex trafficking and RICO violations. When Taylor began releasing her information as fact, “Caitlin” took her story to The Guardian in an effort to expose him. Taylor, to his credit, took responsibility for falling for the hoax and apologized to his followers immediately. Mensch, who was releasing similar information to her followers, claimed that she got her story from a different source than Taylor, and believed it to be accurate. Taylor and Mensch have also been frequently right on the money. The current moves in the Mueller investigation, such as indictments for Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, were predicted by the two of them months ago.

More importantly, if this bombshell story in fact exists, why would the Washington Post hold off on publishing it? There are three possible reasons for this. First, that they have been asked to wait on publication by the Mueller investigation. Mueller’s is a delicate investigation, this theory goes, and all of its pieces and facts have to be perfectly in place or the case could be blown. It’s speculated that Mueller has asked The Post to hold off on publication until he is ready for the story to go public. The second possible reason is that the newspaper itself is worried about liability if they try to take on some very powerful people before every nuance has been vetted. The third, and darkest possibility, is that the editors and writers at The Post are worried that publishing this information now could actually be life threatening to some of the people involved. If this story is as smoking hot and damaging as is implied, it’s been suggested, there might be people in this country who would go to any lengths to keep it from seeing the light of day.

This, of course, leads us to the question of what the story is about. All along, the claim has been that it was something that would establish proof, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Trump and members of his campaign and administration are guilty of conspiring with a foreign power to subvert our democracy and steal the 2016 election. Much speculation has been that it involves documentary proof of the existence of the so-called “pee pee tape” that Russia is supposedly holding over Donald Trump’s head. You’ll remember that the “pee pee tape” was supposed to be footage, recorded in Moscow when Trump was there with the Miss Universe contest in 2013, of the now president consorting with prostitutes in a hotel room.

Lately, speculation about the mysterious Washington Post story has begun to take an even more nefarious turn, leading back to questions about the possibly illegal activities of Trump Model Management. This past weekend, Twitter user Random Facts Girl, after asking for 50K retweets to give her words weight and protection, released a long thread (posted below) detailing what she says is inside information about the victims in a decades old rape case against Donald Trump. It relates to Katie Johnson and a case that’s been filed and abandoned several times the past couple of years, where she claims to have been, along with a friend referred to as “Maria,” sexually abused and raped at the hands of Trump during one of the sex parties hosted by Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s. Random Facts Girl (or @soychica) claims that corroborating proof of these allegations is not only already in the hands of the Mueller investigating team, but also with major print and broadcast media. Her goal, she says, in bringing up this information now, is to get as many people as possible to demand the persons and corporations holding it release it immediately to the public.

Many stories that have dropped in the past few months have spurred those familiar with the Washington Post rumor to ask, “Is this it? Is this the one?” Unfortunately, we won’t ever really know the truth until The Washington Post decides to reveal whatever this bombshell is. Either that, or someone beats them to it.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]