Everything You Need To Know About The New Closing Time For Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party – Extra Hours

The holidays have already started at Walt Disney World and are set to continue throughout the rest of the year, and that includes the first Mickey’s Very Christmas Party on Thursday. There are a number of parties in 2017, but one thing is going to be incredibly different this year and that’s the closing time of Magic Kingdom. With the park now set to close at 6 p.m. for all those not attending the parties, here is everything you need to know about the new closing procedures.

In what appears to be a new test that may spread to the Halloween parties next year, Magic Kingdom will be closing an hour earlier this year on party nights. As the official website of Walt Disney World shows on its schedule, the park’s closing time is indeed 6 p.m. on all party nights with a special event (MVMCP) from 7 p.m. to midnight.

That closing time is on all these dates which are when Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Parties take place:

November 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 26 and 28

December 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 22

For all those who aren’t attending a party this year or will be in the parks on other party nights, you will not be able to do much of anything after 6 p.m. Still, that doesn’t mean you’re going to be kicked out of the park at that moment, but here is all you need to know.

Once 6 p.m. arrives on party nights, guests who are not attending MVMCP will need to make their way to Main Street U.S.A. If guests don’t have on a party wristband, they will no longer be able to ride attractions, see shows, or even go into the lands of Magic Kingdom.

Non-party guests can stay on Main Street until 7 p.m. to do some shopping and dining while also staying to watch “A Frozen Holiday Wish” at Cinderella Castle. It will take place nightly at 6:15 p.m. and the castle will be lit up a second time for those attending the party.

At 7 p.m., all non-party guests must exit the park.

Many have not been too happy about Magic Kingdom closing an hour early on party nights, but as reported by WDW Magic, they’re trying to make up for it. On all party nights, Magic Kingdom will be opening at 8 a.m. instead of the usual 9 a.m. which is in place throughout the rest of the year.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is one of the best events each holiday season at Walt Disney World, and 2017 is going to be no exception. To help with crowd control and make sure that non-paying party guests don’t stay in Magic Kingdom when they shouldn’t, the park is closing earlier this year. Disney is hoping that this new closing procedure goes smoothly and that it will work for other parties in the future.

