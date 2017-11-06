Watch Lions Vs. Packers Online: Live Stream, TV Start Time, Channel & NFL Game Odds

An NFC rivalry is on display for Monday Night Football when the Lions vs. Packers live streaming and televised game coverage arrives for fans. The Green Bay Packers hope they can bounce back with a home victory as they still try to deal with the absence of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions are still trying to regain their composure to make sure they’re part of the NFL Playoff chase down the stretch. Here are the latest details for tonight’s big NFL game, including odds to win, points total, start time, TV channel, and how to watch the Packers vs. Lions live stream feed online.

As they enter tonight’s game, the Green Bay Packers (4-3) have lost two straight games. Both of those games were played with Rodgers missing for a considerable time, or the entire game, like last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, 26-17. Backup quarterback Brett Hundley made his first official start after Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in the previous game. Hundley went just 12-for-25 with 87 yards and an interception as Green Bay relied on Aaron Jones for more of an attack on the ground. Jones finished the game with 17 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown.

The Detroit Lions (3-4) are also in desperate need of a win, having lost three in a row after a hot start to the season. Their recent slump includes last week’s 20-15 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Matthew Stafford threw for 423 yards on a 27-for-45 outing in that game, but Detroit was unable to put anything beyond field goals on the board. Stafford currently ranks at No. 17 amongst quarterbacks for his 1,851 yards thrown. To his credit, he’s only been picked off four times this season, but a strong Green Bay passing defense may be looking to add to that total. With that said, Stafford and the Lions will try to dethrone a team they don’t often defeat much, let alone at Lambeau Field.

Due to the fact that Aaron Rodgers is sidelined, it could give Detroit’s defense a strong focus as they rank second in the league in rushing defense, allowing just 641 total yards on the ground so far this season. The two teams also rank among the top six in the league in total defense, which could make this an interesting battle. As it stands, both Green Bay and Detroit are trailing the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) for the NFC North division, so a win tonight could become crucial to keeping playoff hopes alive.

According to the Odds Shark website, Matthew Stafford and the Lions will be road favorites tonight. They’re listed as favored by two points on the spread at several sportsbooks, with Bovada listing them by three points. For moneyline bettors, Green Bay is a +107 to +115 home underdog, while the Lions are -127 to -135 favorites. For the over/under, 42.5 points for the game was the consensus as of this report.

Monday Night Football featuring the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers has a scheduled start time of 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NFL fans can catch this game on live television via ESPN channel around the nation. For live streaming, cable and satellite subscribers can check out the WatchEPSN website or mobile apps.

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]