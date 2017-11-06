The Punisher - 5 Things You Need To Know About The Next Marvel Netflix Superhero

November sees the arrival of the next big Marvel Comics superhero series for streaming service Netflix. While he has already appeared in the second season of Daredevil, the Daily Mirror reported that the first season of The Punisher will hit Netflix on November 17. Fans will have a tough choice to make because that is also the exact same day that DC Comics’ Justice League movie hits theaters, meaning comic book fans have to make a decision on which to watch the second it comes out and which to wait on.

With The Punisher finally getting his anticipated Netflix Marvel series, here is a look at five things fans need to know about the Punisher before getting started on this series.

1. This Is The 4th Iteration Of The Punisher

Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) is actually the fourth actor to play the Punisher, although he is the first to appear on a live-action television series. Before Bernthal took on the role of Frank Castle on Daredevil, there were three different movies about The Punisher.

In 1989, B-movie icon Dolph Lundgren portrayed the Punisher. In 2004, Thomas Jane took on the role of Frank Castle. Finally, in 2008, actor Ray Stevenson portrayed the Marvel superhero in Punisher: War Zone.

2. The Punisher Is Not A Superhero

Interestingly, when looking at the Netflix Marvel characters, none of them really consider themselves superheroes, although Daredevil comes closest. Instead, they consider themselves protectors of the city in which they live. Even with that designation, the Punisher falls even further into the shades of grey.

The Punisher is not someone who puts protecting people at the front of his duties and is instead someone who takes his arsenal of guns and kills the bad guys he knows can somehow slip by justice. He is a murderer, even though the people he kills are bad guys.

Frank Castle has no superpowers. He's fueled by vengeance and loss. #ThePunisher pic.twitter.com/QB8w7xsZTG — The Punisher (@ThePunisher) October 13, 2017

3. The Punisher Idolizes Captain America

With the fact that Captain America is considered a traitor to the United States following Captain America: Civil War, this is one fact about the Punisher that likely won’t factor into this season of the Netflix Marvel series. However, the Civil War comic books show how much Castle looks up to Steve Rogers.

In the comics, the Punisher wanted to join Captain America’s side and fight against Iron Man’s regime. He idolized Cap so much that he refused to fight back when the Star Spangled Superhero attacked him, calling him a psychopath. Captain America was the one person Frank Castle would not fight because of his respect for the man.

4. The Punisher Netflix Series Is An Origin Story

Cinema Blend reported that The Punisher will serve as an origin story, but the good news is that it won’t be structured like a typical origin story. Instead, the show will use flashbacks, possibly similar to what Arrow used to show Oliver Queen’s time on the island.

Fans already know all about the murder of Frank Castle’s family from the Daredevil appearance. Now, Frank becomes the Punisher and sets out to find out the people responsible for the deaths of his family and take them all down.

5. Karen Page is back for The Punisher

Screen Rant reports that popular Daredevil character Karen Page will play a role in the Punisher Netflix series. She was not originally part of the series, but the two seemed to share a good connection on Daredevil, and she remains possibly the only person that Frank Castle actually likes. It will be the one connection for the Punisher to his fellow Marvel Netflix characters.

[Featured Image by Marvel/Netflix]