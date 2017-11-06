Stephen Willeford: Plumber Who Shot Texas Church Shooter Devin Kelley Is ‘Nicest Man On The Planet’

Stephen Willeford is being hailed as a hero after he grabbed a gun and shot Texas church shooter Devin Kelley to bring an end to Sunday’s mass shooting, but neighbors see the 55-year-old as something else — the “nicest man on the planet.”

Kelley burst into a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, opening fire in a short but deadly attack that left 26 people dead and many more injured. Reports are crediting Willeford with helping to bring an end to the attack when he grabbed his rifle and started to shoot back at the suspect, causing him to flee.

As KENS 5 reported, the sharp-shooting Willeford was able to hit Kelley through a small hole in the suspect’s body armor, causing him to drop his assault rifle and run from the church. Willeford then waved down a man driving by in a truck and together the Good Samaritans chased Kelley at speeds of up to 95 miles per hour.

During the chase, Kelley reportedly called his father and told him that he was not going to make it. Kelley crashed the car and turned the gun on himself, committing suicide.

New details are now emerging about Stephen Willeford, who neighbors say is a mild-mannered man who was always willing to help out his neighbors. Kevin Jordan, who lives next to Willeford, told KENS 5 that Willeford is the “nicest man on the planet.”

Stephen Willeford sprung into action almost immediately after learning about the shooting. Reports indicated that he was taking a nap when he was woken by his daughter, who heard the gunshots nearby and saw a man wearing camouflage shooting at churchgoers. Stephen then grabbed his weapon with intent to stop the shooting. The Daily Mail reported that Willeford also had no military experience, but went shooting frequently and was known as an excellent shot.

The neighbor is Stephen Willeford. These two men are heroes. https://t.co/qKI8Ko60XK — Nick Short ???????? (@PoliticalShort) November 6, 2017

While he is being hailed as a hero for his quick actions to stop church shooter Devin Kelley, the kind-hearted plumber is apparently not yearning for the spotlight. News reports noted that Stephen Willeford has not responded to requests for interviews, and has not issued any public statements on his role in stopping the massacre.

[Featured Image by Darren Abate/AP Images]