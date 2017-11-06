UFC News: Jon Jones Is On Daniel Cormier’s List, Future UFC Fight Coming?

While UFC star Jon Jones has been somewhat lowkey since his overturned win several months ago, his rival Daniel Cormier has him on his future fight list. However, that future fight could be months away, as Cormier has another MMA fighter ahead of Jon Jones on the fight list. Here are the latest details on what’s coming up for Daniel Cormier and the potential for him to have another fight against Jon Jones.

Daniel Cormier is currently awaiting his next opponent as he is the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He was quite visible and audible during this past weekend’s UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden as part of the pay-per-view commentary team. A few days ago, Cormier mentioned that the next fighter on his list is Volkan Oezdemir, but his rival Jon Jones is someone still on his fight “wish list” for the future.

Alexander Gustafsson was also a name thrown out there, but Cormier said he’s already fought him. That fight was two years ago so Cormier feels it’s time to move on. As far as a date for his fight against Oezdemir, that’s still not finalized. According to MMA Fighting website, Cormier is also hoping that when a ban is issued towards Jon Jones for testing positive for banned substances, that it’ll be a short ban.

Cormier gave his thoughts on why he wants to get into the Octagon yet again with Jones.

“For me, personally, I prefer him to get a shorter suspension, so we could fight again. Of course I would fight him again. I am who I am, to fault. … I just like to fight him. I feel like I get better every time I prepare to fight him.”

At UFC 214, Daniel Cormier lost to Jon Jones in the main event for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Jones recorded a knockout victory after delivering a head kick and punches to Cormier. However, not long after that July 29th win, the decision was overturned and considered a “No Contest” due to Jones testing positive for a banned substance again.

If Cormier and Jones meet again, it would be their third fight for UFC. The two also went at it for UFC 182 back in January of 2015. Jones was victorious there as well as he defended the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. However, Cormier believes a “fair fight” should be in the plans for the future and also that he can defeat Jones despite the outcome of their first two fights.

As it stands, Jon Jones could be suspended for as long as four years due to testing positive for the banned substance Turinabol. When Cormier was asked about how long he feels Jones might be out for his latest violation, he indicated he felt it will be for at least a year, like last year’s ban. At 38-years-old, a four-year wait for Cormier could push him into or closer towards retiring from the Octagon.

