Runner In Disney’s Wine & Dine Half Marathon Collapses And Dies

Sad news out of Central Florida this weekend as a runner in the Walt Disney World Wine & Dine Half Marathon collapsed during the race and later died. It was an event that was supposed to add even more enjoyment to the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival and newly started holiday celebrations, but it all ended in tragedy.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, a runner in this weekend’s race, which took place on Sunday morning, was near the finish line when they collapsed. There is not a lot known about the runner, as the person’s name, age, or even gender were disclosed.

Jacquee Wahler is a spokesperson for Walt Disney World and confirmed that the runner later died after collapsing during the race. Wahler also released a statement regarding the runner’s death without revealing any further info regarding the situation.

“We offer our sincerest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the runner during this difficult time.”

The Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend took place from November 2 through November 5, 2017, with a number of different races. It is in its eighth year, and the 13.1-mile race began at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning in the parking lot of Magic Kingdom and finished up at Epcot.

Around 15,000 people registered for the eighth annual Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon, which ended up having a first-ever occurrence as the result. As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, it is believed to be the first time a woman has come in first overall with such a large field of runners.

Thirty-four-year-old Giovanna Martins of Brazil finished the 13.1-mile race in a time of one hour, 19 minutes, and 16 seconds to put her in first place.

While there were celebrations and accomplishments to be had at Walt Disney World this weekend, the tragedy for one family might overshadow all of it. Even though the name and personal details of the runner who died were not given, it’s still hard to believe that something like that happened when all they wanted to do was run the Wine & Dine Half Marathon.

