‘Princess Principal’ Season 2 Release Date: Blu-Ray Sales Justify Second Season, Director To Be At Anime NYC

The Princess Principal Season 2 release date should be on the calendar for any anime fan who enjoys original works. The story by Sentai Filmworks, Actas, and Studio 3Hz has been getting good reviews, and the finale in Episode 12 made it obvious the producers want to continue creating more episodes. Fortunately, Princess Principal Blu-ray sales in Japan have been doing well enough to justify the second season, never mind the fact that the original anime series was an exclusive for Amazon Anime Strike.

Will this be enough for director Masaki Tachibana to discuss ideas or plans for the second season? After all, the first season has garnered a respectable MyAnimeList rating of 7.75. The special limited edition of Princess Principal Volume 1 also made the top 10 on the Oricon charts by selling 5,422 copies in the first week and has continued to sell thousands more. The second volume did similarly well at the end of October, selling 5,008 copies in the first week.

The anime series will be released as six Princess Principal Blu-ray/DVD box sets.

Princess Principal Volume 3: November 24, 2017

Princess Principal Volume 4: December 22, 2017

Princess Principal Volume 5: January 26, 2017

Princess Principal Volume 6: February 23, 2017

The box sets come with six episodes of the Princess Principal Picture Drama. While not quite a full-blown Princess Principal OVA/ONA episode like the Ange Report, these short cases use voice acting combined with original artwork to tell a story. The first episode has the girls discussing in comedic fashion who would be the best fit for infiltrating a boys-only school.

Amazon Anime Strike The Determining Factor For A Second Season?

Studio 3Hz really needed a winner since their previous project, Flip Flappers, was a relative financial disaster, only garnering 883 copies sold in its first week. In prior years, it was conventional wisdom to anime fans that the current sales numbers of the Blu-ray/DVD volumes were enough to justify producing Princess Principal Season 2. However, companies like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Amazon have changed the anime business model drastically for the better. Netflix alone made headlines for investing $8 billion into original content, and some of that money is filtering down to anime companies.

“Netflix is restoring it to a sane business model. You’re looking at maybe a 15 percent margin rather than a 5 percent loss,” said Toei Animation producer Joseph Chou, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not a bonanza or a bubble yet, but nearly all the studios are fully booked until 2020.”

Amazon Anime Strike managed to snag Princess Principal as an exclusive as well as popular anime like Re:Creators and Made in Abyss. While Anime Strike has not said how much they pay anime production committees for exclusive streaming rights, the streaming platforms are a game changer. Therefore, it’s certain that the platform plays a large factor in determining the fate of the Princess Principal anime.

Princess Principal Season 2 Release Date: Will Director Give Hints At Anime NYC 2017?

As of this publishing, anime production company Sentai Filmworks has not announced anything official about the Princess Principal Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Princess Principal Season 2 air date may occur.

The anime was directed by Masaki Tachibana based on the series composition by writer Ichiro Okouchi, who is best known for helping create Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (which will be receiving a third season called Code Geass R3: Lelouch of the Resurrection). Studio 3Hz and Actus handled the animation production.

The director was previously a key animator for Flip Flappers and Girls und Panzer der Film, although he did direct an episode of Ghost in the Shell: Stand-Alone Complex. Tachibana has also directed Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, .hack//Quantum, and BARAKAMON.

According to Anime NYC’s website, Tachibana will be doing a talk show at this year’s event, which will be held on November 17-19, 2017. There will be autograph signing sessions and an episode screening. The director will also be answering questions from the audience during a Q&A session, so it’s inevitable that someone will ask about Princess Principal Season 2. Let’s just hope Tachibana is willing to talk about the second season!

[Featured Image by Studio 3Hz, Actus/Princess Principal Anime TV Still]