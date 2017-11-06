‘Fixer Upper’ Target Collection Is Fans’ Dream Come True! Will Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Fly Off The Shelves

Back when Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their own line of merchandise to be sold exclusively at Target, fans with crazy with anticipation. Now the the line has debuted – launching at Target locations across the country on Sunday – not only are fans not disappointed, but they’ve taken to social media to, a USA Today calls it, “obsess” over the new merchandise on social media.

Often, celebrity merchandise lines and their exclusive contracts with retailers tend to fizzle out from lack of interest. Or, they’re only available for a limited time. However, there’s no indication that the Fixer Upper collaboration has an expiration date on it. What’s more, considering the reception the line is getting from fans, it’s going to be here for the long run.

Beginning in the wee hours of Sunday morning, fans started creeping Target’s website and social media presence, looking for clues.

Did anyone else start creeping on @Target @ 12 a.m. to get a crack at @joannagaines & @chipgaines #HearthandHand? Might be just me.

Of course, the release also coincided with the Daylight Saving Time change, which apparently threw off some fans.

“Is daylight savings screwing up the #HearthandHand launch? That doesn’t officially change until 2 you know! Come on @Target ????????”

Shop our full shelves, watch Fixer Upper, & check out JoJo’s top beauty picks! This & so much more at your local Target store! #T0111 #H&H pic.twitter.com/ay7BOExEgJ — marissa babbs (@mdbabbs) November 5, 2017

None other than Chip Gaines himself got in on the frenzy, posting a photo of himself camping out in front of a local target. And while there’s little doubt that Hearth & Hand merchandise isn’t going to stay on the shelves for long, it looks as if Chip is the only fan at that particular location who felt the need to camp out.

Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time. Only 10 more minutes.. #HearthAndHand @target A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:49am PST

Oddly enough, the launch of the Hearth & Hand line comes just weeks after Chip and Joanna announced that they’re ending production of Fixer Upper. Though the show made them household names – and staggering amounts of money – Access Hollywood reports that the two just couldn’t keep up. In a statement, the pair’s spokesperson noted that the couple just needed to spend time with their family.

“Chip and Jo’s decision to leave Fixer Upper is truly just based on wanting to catch their breath for a minute; to rest, refresh, and spend even more time with their family.”

Meanwhile, Chip intends to focus his efforts on his first love, his realty business.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]