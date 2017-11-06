Black Friday: Target Game Deals Include Sub-$200 PS4 And Xbox One, Recent Titles Half Off

Target has kicked off the first of the official Black Friday ads with a full release of their holiday shopping flyer Monday. This is always a time where gamers can save plenty of money and the retailer doesn’t disappoint with PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles and titles listed with deep discounts plus some Nintendo Switch and 3DS games on sale too.

The Black Friday shopping at Target will start early on Thursday, November 23 at 6 p.m. local time. Those who don’t want to fight the crowds at the doors can try to snag the same deals online from the retailer’s website.

Consoles

The Xbox One X and the Nintendo Switch are the two hot consoles but Target shoppers should not expect any savings for Black Friday. Nintendo’s console is listed at its full $299.99 price while the powerful Xbox One X and its competitor, the PS4 Pro, are not listed at all.

Instead, shoppers can get the less powerful but still capable Xbox One S 500GB for $189.99 with a $25 gift card from Target. It is joined by the PS Slim 1TB at a $199.99 price.

While there does not appear to be a sale on the Nintendo 3DS, the Legend of Zelda Nintendo 2DS is a Black Friday doorbuster at $79.99.

Games

Target will have different groups of games priced as high as $35 and as low as $15 for its Black Friday sale. The most recent releases get a $25 to $30 discount with the exception of Call of Duty: WW2. Activision’s latest entry in the franchise only slashes $15 off its price.

Here is the breakdown of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with a couple of Switch games available at different price points.

$45

Call of Duty: WW2

$35

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Battlefield 1

EA Sports NHL 18

Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox One exclusive)

Need for Speed Payback

The Sims 4

Super Bomberman R (Switch)

WWE 2K18

$29.99

Destiny 2

Evil Within 2

FIFA 18

Just Dance 2018 (Switch)

Madden 18

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

NBA 2K18

Overwatch

South Park: Fractured But Whole

Wolfenstein II

$25

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Crash Bandicoot Trilogy

Dragonball Xenoverse 2 (Switch)

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Grand Theft Auto V

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4 exclusive)

Injustice 2

Just Dance 2018 (Wii)

Lego Ninjago

Tekken 7

$15

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Gears of War 4

Final Fantasy XV

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Lego Worlds

Minecraft

MLB The Show 17 (PS4 exclusive)

Resident Evil VII

Watch Dogs 2

$25 3DS Games

Kirby Planet Robobot

Pokemon Alpha Sapphire

Pokemon Omega Ruby

Super Mario Maker

Super Smash Bros.

Yoshi’s Woolly World

Accessories

PS4 and Xbox One controllers – $39.99

PlayStation Live 12-month Subscription – $39.99

Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One – $44.99

Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth – $44.99

Xbox LIVE Gold 12-month Subscription $49.99

