Target Releases Apple Black Friday Deals: iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch Deals Better Than Best Buy, Apple Store?

Looking for a great deal on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch? Target is stepping up to the plate with Black Friday deals that may rival discounts offered by both the Apple Store and Best Buy, a popular Apple reseller.

In recent years, Target tried to keep their Black Friday ad under wraps until hours before the sale started, but more often than not, the ad would leak out online weeks before the retailer’s planned release date. This year, Target is staying one step ahead of the sites that leak ads and released their ad on Monday, November 6, two days earlier than the ad’s rumored release date.

In addition to discounts on video games, toys, and TVs, the popular retailer released the much-awaited deals on Apple gadgets that may be on your holiday shopping list. Although the deals are worth checking out, it’s important to compare prices before you make a purchase.

The Apple Store typically keeps their deals under wraps until closer to Black Friday, but BF Ads expects one of Target’s biggest Apple competitors, Best Buy, to release their holiday ad soon. However, if you are an avid Target shopper, the generous gift card with purchase the retailer is offering is a big perk.

The Target Black Friday ad is now available on the retailer’s website as well as their mobile app. If you are hoping to score a deal on the new Apple iPhone X, you won’t find it at Target. However, there are some great offers for the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the SE, iPad, and two Apple Watch models.

Here’s the lowdown on Target’s best Apple Black Friday deals.

Get a free $250 Target gift card when you activate an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.

Save $60 when you buy a no-contract iPhone SE ($99.99) through Total Wireless.

The Apple Watch Series 1 will be priced at $179.99 and the Apple Watch Series 3 will also be discounted with prices starting at $329.99 depending on the model.

Apple’s iPad 10.5 Inch will be discounted by $120 on Black Friday ($529.99). The iPad mini 4 will be priced at $399.99, and the iPad 32GB will be discounted by $80 ($249.99).

Want to save more money on your Apple gadget purchase? Target offers an extra 5 percent off of every purchase for REDcard debit and credit card holders.

[Featured Image by George Frey/Getty Images]