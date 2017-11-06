‘Call Of Duty: WW2’ Launch Issues Still Leaves Headquarters Social Hub And Leaderboards Disabled

A torrent of Call of Duty: WW2 players caused multiplayer issues with Sledgehammer Games’ latest entry in the long-running first-person shooter franchise. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players experienced problems with connecting to games that forced the developer to shut down some key areas of the game while it attempts to fix other areas and ensure multiplayer stability.

Call of Duty: WW2 suffered from connection issues almost immediately when it went live early Friday as hundreds of thousands of players attempted to connect. These issues continued through Saturday and included a complete server restart in the morning, per Activision Support’s Twitter account. Matchmaking in the Headquarters social space was disabled a few hours later, which turned the social area into a solo experience.

Sledgehammer Games issued a statement late Sunday evening blaming the launch issues on “an extremely high volume of players connecting to our servers in a very short window.” The developer also explained turning Headquarters into a solo experience and disabling Leaderboard updates helped stabilize Call of Duty: WW2‘s multiplayer across the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The solo Headquarters and deactivated Leaderboards are short-term fixes, per Sledgehammer, and will be back soon. The studio also pointed out player stats are being recorded and will be included when the Leaderboards return.

Additionally, Some Call of Duty: WW2 players lost their rank in multiplayer progression. The issue was corrected Sunday and Sledgehammer does plan to make it up to the affected players.

Headquarters was not included in the Call of Duty: WW2 beta testing some in the game community have been a bit disappointed to see it being a cause of some of the multiplayer issues since launch. The social hub is meant to support up to 48 players who can take part in different activities from practicing their scorestreaks to challenging other players in 1v1 battles.

One issue players have reported on Reddit and elsewhere that Sledgehammer has not address is missing supply crates (aka loot boxes). Users are reporting earning supply crates through gameplay but discovering they have not been added to their inventory. The developers likely are focused on making sure the game is running stable at the moment but it will be interesting to see how they respond to the issue.

