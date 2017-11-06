Slaven Bilic Sacked by West Ham

West Ham sack Slaven Bilic after a disappointing start to the season. West Ham is 18 in the League, much within the relegation zone with just 9 points after 11 matches. Slaven Bilic’s West Ham played 334, winning 163, drawing 81 and losing 90 with a win ratio of 48.8 percent. Bilic joins Frank de Boer (Crystal Palace), Ronald Koeman (Everton), Craig Shakespeare (Leicester City) who all lost their jobs after poor performances. Bilic expected his sacking after West Ham was humiliated by Liverpool.

According to Bilic at his last press briefing.

After the Saturday’s 1-4 loss to Liverpool – their sixth at home this season – the Chairmen and the board of directors had to decide on the Croatian’s future. There had been speculations before the announcement that former Manchester United, Everton and Sunderland manager David Moyes is in contact with the club. Moyes is the expected to replace Bilic at Wesh Ham as Bilic’s sacking was announced on 6 Nov. The club issued a statement thanking Bilic for his efforts.

David Moyes is expected to sign a 6-month contract with the Hammers with the option of extension at the end of the season. However, some fans are unhappy with Moyes appointment and have aired their opinions on social media.

If we appoint David Moyes we’ll get relegated. I’d rather stick with Bilic than have him. — West Ham Photos (@whufcphotos) November 4, 2017

David Moyes looks to be the anointed one for the board; he faces an uphill task in reviving a deflated team. West Ham faces possible relegation with their current form; Moyes needs to get the Hammers to winning ways especially at home. West Ham will be away at Watford whose is 9 on the table with 15 points on 19 Nov. Their next home match is against Leicester City on 24 Nov. – Leicester is 12 on the table with 11 points.

David Moyes cannot fix West Ham's rotten core. It reeks of a cheap – and wrong – appointment. https://t.co/BMFqDAIPNE — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) November 6, 2017

David Moyes’ appointment as manager of West Ham is expected to be announced before their next fixture. Moyes will have the rest of the season to fix things at West Ham.

[Featured Image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images]