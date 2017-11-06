Melania Trump proved she’s never too old to go back to school — and look fashionably forward. While in Japan, First Lady Trump visited a school and tried her hand at calligraphy while wearing a muted, but stylish dress for the ages and a pair of heels with attitude.

Donald and Melania Trump arrived in Japan on Sunday and began a tour spanning nearly two weeks across Asia. Unsurprisingly, First Lady Trump cropped up on fashion radars as many hold watch for what and whom she wears during the overseas excursion.

On the second day of their diplomatic visit, Melania and Donald greeted the Emperor and Empress of Japan at their Tokyo Imperial Residence. Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress are not the supreme leaders of Japan. Their titles are symbolic and they have no authority in government rule. This authority is reserved for the prime minister, according to the Kunaicho website.

Melania Trump’s dress for the formal greeting was demure: a handsome navy blue frock designed by Christian Dior. However, her footwear was anything but prim; First Lady Trump donned a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Melania, using an interpreter, chatted with Empress Michiko. Nearby, Donald Trump exchanged niceties with Emperor Akihito. It was the Trumps’ first visit to Asia on official business, according to CNN.

Later, Melania accompanied the president on his formal meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and her Japanese counterpart, Akie Abe. As their husbands caught up and began informal foreign policy discussions, the wives went about other ventures, including a tour of the region.

Mrs. Abe took Melania to Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School. First Lady Trump is fond of children and has made the welfare of children part of her FLOTUS initiative. Trump has pledged to take on bullying and being a voice for change.

More than 200 students greeted Trump and Abe in the school’s gymnasium. Melania immediately mixed in and felt at home from the extended greetings. Students showered the American first lady with affection, and she eagerly returned the kindness.

So much fun visiting a local elementary school here in Tokyo. The kids loved both @FLOTUS & Mrs. Abe! #FLOTUSinAsia pic.twitter.com/QgVPkpjBzX — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) November 6, 2017

After posing for pictures and rounds of high-fives, Melania Trump became the student. The fashionable first lady took part in a calligraphy lesson among a group of fourth-graders. At least one picture of the Mrs. Trump shows her sitting at a table and focused on her brush strokes and a calligraphist-in-training.

Melania Trump tried her hand at calligraphy during the presidential trip to Japan https://t.co/W6gQJI6xdb pic.twitter.com/pSmj1rER0C — CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2017

After Melania and Abe completed their visit to the school, they returned to Akasaka Palace. There, Mrs. Abe hosted Mrs. Trump for a traditional meal. Later, the two women joined their husbands for a press conference.

Sources suggest that Melania has turned the corner, so to speak, in her assimilation phase of serving alongside her husband as the first lady. Early on, Melania maintained a low profile, and her role in government — let alone, when she moving into the White House — was unclear.

Many thought her marriage to the president was on the rocks, but insiders soon cleared up the mystery over why Melania remained at Trump Tower for a time instead of joining her husband straight away. It turns out that Melania was focused on parenting; she’s the mother to 11-year-old Barron Trump and wanted to make sure he continued the school year with the least amount of disruption.

So far, Melania Trump’s dresses for her Asia tour have featured a versatile palette. She’s gone from cobalt blue to vanilla to navy blue — with earth tones in between. So far, the trip has been uneventful and Melania appears to be at home around her Japanese hosts. And she appears to be a natural at calligraphy.

[Featured Image by David Mareuil/Pool/AP Images]