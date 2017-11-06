Texas Church Caught Devin Kelley Shooting On Camera — Shooter’s In-Laws Attend This Church

When Devin Patrick Kelley entered the small Baptist church in Texas on Sunday, the horrendous carnage he unleashed upon the congregation was caught on camera. The church in Sunderland Springs, Texas, happens to tape its church services to later post on YouTube, but Sunday’s service ended in a bloody massacre. Today, this footage has turned into a piece of evidence for one of the worst mass church shootings in the modern-day history.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt reports Kelley’s in-laws attend this Sunderland Springs Baptist church, but they weren’t at church services when Kelley opened fire on the congregation at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to KTLA News. Knowing that Kelley’s in-laws attend church service at the Baptist church might help explain what brought Kelley to this church, as he didn’t live in the county and didn’t attend this church, which the various reports suggest today.

Witnesses report Kelley sprayed bullets at the entire congregation Sunday morning. While he embarked on this bloodshed, the camera was rolling, and while it didn’t catch the entire massacre, it did catch some of the shooting, said the sheriff. According to the sheriff, who appeared on Fox & Friends, the gunman walked into the church shooting and walked out of the church shooting.

Kelley did walk up to some of the parishioners and shoot them in the head “execution style,” reports Fox News on the scene in Texas. While in the church, Kelley reloaded his gun and continued shooting. The carnage Kelley brought down around this church ended 26 lives and changed the fabric of a close-knit community forever.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told reports that the shooter, Devin Kelley, was denied the right to carry a gun in the state when he appeared on Fox & Friends via satellite on Monday morning. He had learned that Kelley was denied a gun permit from law enforcement. Abbot would not elaborate on the report that Kelley’s in-laws attended this church and said he would not offer details on the subject right now, as he did not want to impede on the investigation.

Abbott also said how he was told that a neighbor came out to confront Kelley and that this neighbor did shoot at him. He said he was told that the bullet did make contact with the suspect. That is as far as he would go when it came to details on the suspect being shot. It was learned that Kelley did take his own life while in his vehicle in that field where he drove off the road.

According to Fox & Friends on Monday morning, Kelly killed a family of eight, who were all sitting together in one pew. That camera’s footage, which was originally set up to record the sermon for YouTube, seems to show he did this very randomly, according to Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends.

Kelley killed 26 people, with Kelley himself being the 27th death reported by media sites. An unidentified neighbor of the church heard the shots and came running with his gun. He is the person who shot Kelley, apparently just wounding him because Kelley then got behind the wheel of his vehicle in an attempt to get away.

Another Texas man, Johnnie Langendorff, just happened to be driving by the church when he saw a vehicle in front of the church with its door open and engine running. Then he saw the shooter run out of the church into his car, Langendorff then pulled up to the neighbor, who was on foot.

This is when the unidentified man hopped in Langendorff’s vehicle, and the two men took off after the suspect. According to the Washington Post, Langendorff hit 95 mph in pursuit of Kelly. The two men, who were strangers to each other, banded together to give chase to the suspect, which lasted for about five miles.

Kelley took the lives of 26 people, who ranged in age from 5-years-old to 72. A pregnant woman, the church pastor’s 14-year-old daughter, and a family of eight were among those 26 victims. Law enforcement, including the FBI, are working on finding a motive for this senseless act of mass carnage.

[Featured Image by Darren Abate/AP Images]