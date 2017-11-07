Sleep Deprivation Could Lead To Cognitive Lapses, Affects Memory And Visual Perception

A new study reveals that sleep deprivation could disarray the brain cells’ communication. This may lead to cognitive lapses and may affect your memory and visual perception.

The findings of the study were published in Nature Medicine on Monday. The study was led by Dr. Yuval Nir from Tel Aviv University and Dr. Itzhak Fried, the senior author and the professor of neurosurgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv University. This study could uncover a question why lack of sleep damages various mental functions, according to Medical Xpress.

Dr. Fried said that they discovered that starving the body of sleep also robs neurons of the ability to function properly. He further said that this paves way for cognitive lapses in how humans perceive and react to the world around them.

In the study, the researchers examined 12 UCLA epileptic patients who were implanted with electrodes in their brains. This is to determine the origin of their seizures prior to surgery. The patients stay awake throughout the night in order to provoke a seizure. With this, the scientists could have a way to examine the effects of sleep deprivation.

The researchers asked the patients to classify various images while the electrodes have fired almost 1,500 single brain cells. As the tasks became more challenging, the patients became sleepier. The team noticed as the patients slowed down, their brain cells did, too.

Dr. Nir said that they were fascinated to observe how sleep deprivation dampened brain cell activity. He further explained that the neurons responded slowly, fired more weakly, and their transmission dragged on longer than usual. This sleep deprivation could make the neurons incapable of encoding information and translating visual input into conscious thought effectively.

It is advisable then to have the right amount of sleep every day. The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends seven to nine hours of sleep each night for adults age 18- to 64-years-old. For over the age of 64 years, they must sleep from seven to eight hours. Meanwhile, pregnant women must have additional daytime or nighttime hours.

Newborn babies must have 14 to 18 hours and young infants between the ages of 4 and 11 months must have 12 to 16 hours of sleep. Meanwhile, toddlers must sleep for 11 to 14 hours and preschool children for 10 to 13 hours. The schoolchildren age between six and 13 years must have nine to 11 hours of sleep. And teenagers from eight to 10 hours, according to Medical News Today.

