Jared Kushner ‘Will Be Indicted For Money Laundering,’ Says Howard Dean Following Paradise Leaks

It is not a good time to be Jared Kushner.

Following last week’s indictments of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and the remarkable revelation that one of Trump’s former security advisers, George Papadopoulos, had told investigators about his attempts to get the Trump campaign in touch with Russian officials, prosecutors predicted that Robert Mueller’s team is aiming for bigger fish. Rumors floating around in Washington suggested that Trump’s son-in-law and right-hand man, Jared Kushner, could be the special counsel’s next target.

Immediately after, Vanity Fair confirmed that Donald Trump was indeed unhappy at how Kushner had brought about the dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey, leading to the eventual appointment of Mueller by the Justice Department. Sam Nunberg, a former Trump aide, then made the astounding confession that in Washington’s political circles and among the Republicans, Jared Kushner was widely regarded as the worst political adviser in modern presidential history.

And if that was giving us any indication of where Mueller’s investigations are headed next, this week’s explosive Paradise Papers leaks almost confirm the suspicions. The monumental leaks, which show how the world’s elite in 180 countries are funneling their money into offshore accounts and entities, established that two Russian institutions backed by Vladimir Putin had made huge investments in American social media companies Facebook and Twitter through Kushner’s business associate, Yuri Milner, as reported by the Guardian.

Facebook and Twitter are already under federal and congressional investigations seeking to uncover the scale to which these social media companies were being manipulated by Russia to interfere with the 2016 U.S. elections. Now, the realization of the existence of a link between Kushner and Milner, who was supposedly channeling the money into Facebook and Twitter, casts further doubts about a man who has previously been criticized for not revealing his “numerous foreign contacts from the federal form that he filled out to gain a high-level security clearance,” according to HuffPost. The new revelations are also in direct contradiction with what Kushner told the Senate Intelligence Committee back in June.

“I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector,” he had said.

All of this has led Howard Dean, former Vermont governor and one-time head of the Democratic Party, to predict that Jared Kushner will be the next person to face an indictment, possibly on money laundering charges.

“I expect there’s a good likelihood Jared Kushner will be indicted for money laundering. And then we’re going to have to see how far this Russian business goes.”

Howard Dean: ‘Jared Kushner will be indicted for money laundering’ and ‘the next step will be Trump family’#TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/qGIc7SO61r — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 5, 2017

