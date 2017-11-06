North Korea To Carry Out Nuclear Test During President Trump’s Visit To Asia

President Donald Trump has arrived in Japan, the second stop on his 12-day tour of Asia. After stopping off in Hawaii, where Trump commemorated those who lost their lives during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the president and first lady flew to Japan. As reported by ABC, President Trump, perhaps unsurprisingly, spent the afternoon playing golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. For those who are counting, this was the 70th day of golf since Trump’s inauguration in January.

Of course, President Trump has an important agenda whilst he is in Asia. You can be sure that North Korea will be high on the agenda of every meeting with whom President Trump meets. The Trump administration has been at loggerheads with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, since Trump took office. The two leaders have been trading insults and threats for months, with both threatening to destroy the other.

As reported by the Inquisitr last week, intelligence reports have indicated that North Korean military sites, near the demilitarized zone, have been active in recent days. North Korea has a long history of timing missile or nuclear tests to coincide with important world events. It seems that Trump’s visit to South Korea will be no exception.

According to the Daily Mirror, North Korea seems set to carry out either a nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile test whilst Trump is in South Korea. Such a test would be embarrassing for Trump as the eyes of the world will be firmly focused on his visit. If Kim Jong-un wants a global audience to show that the hermit nation is a nuclear power, then he could choose no better time than Trump’s visit.

President Trump seems to be anticipating some action by North Korea. As reported by The Guardian, Trump used a speech to military personnel at Yokota air base to sound an ominous warning to dictators like Kim Jong-un. In a warning, clearly directed at the North Korean regime, Trump warned that “no dictator should underestimate American resolve.” Trump told the cheering troops that “you are the greatest threat to tyrants and dictators who seek to prey on the innocent.”

“Every once a while in the past they underestimated us. It was not pleasant for them, was it? We will never yield, never waver and never falter in defense of our people, our freedom, and our great American flag.”

Of course, you can be sure, that when President Trump speaks out, North Korea won’t be far behind. The North Korea state media responded by calling Trump “spiritually unstable” and warning Trump not to make “reckless remarks” about the rogue state.

“If the U.S. misjudges [North Korea’s] toughest will and dares to act recklessly, the latter will be compelled to deal a resolute and merciless punishment upon the former with the mobilization of all forces.”

It will certainly be fascinating to see how the bellicose rhetoric between Trump and North Korea develops in the coming days.

[Featured Image by Eugene Hoshiko/AP Images]