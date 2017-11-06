MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Royals’ Eric Hosmer & Free Agent J.D. Martinez

Now that the MLB offseason has officially started, the Boston Red Sox are part of the latest MLB rumors as they look to improve their roster. Two particular players’ names that have popped up as potential additions to the team are the Detroit Tigers’ J.D. Martinez and the Kansas City Royals’ Eric Hosmer. The Red Sox seem like they are looking to sign one of these two stars to be a part of the Boston roster for the upcoming 2018 MLB season. Here’s the latest on these MLB rumors involving Hosmer and Martinez.

Just last week, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports Network indicated that the Red Sox will be going after Royals free agent Eric Hosmer this winter. The expectation is that Boston wants to improve upon their run production, an area that’s been lacking ever since David Ortiz retired. The 28-year-old Hosmer had a 0.318 batting average with 25 home runs and 94 RBI this past season. He’s also a three-time Gold Glove winner who could provide a nice upgrade to the Red Sox offense for next season.

NESN‘s Mike Cole reported that J.D. Martinez is another player the Boston Red Sox could go after this offseason. The Tigers/Diamondbacks outfielder and designated hitter had a 0.303 batting average with 45 home runs and 104 RBI this past season. Martinez was part of the Tigers for about half the season until he was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Once the season was ended, he became an MLB free agent for the first time in his career. That could allow a team such as the Red Sox to move in on Martinez and upgrade their roster for another playoff run next season.

Boston will have some serious decisions to make during the offseason including how aggressive they want to be in shelling out big bucks for one of these top names in free agency. Based on their recent stats, Hosmer and Martinez both seem like they could provide suitable additions to the roster, but will the Red Sox believe in paying them the sort of money they may be asking for?

Boston finished the season as the American League East division winners but they were ultimately knocked out of the MLB Playoffs by the World Series Champions, the Houston Astros, in the ALDS. As of this report, Vegas Insider reports that the oddsmakers have listed Boston as tied for fourth on the 2018 World Series future odds list. They’ve given the Red Sox a 10 to 1 odds along with the Washington Nationals to claim the title next season.

