Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Still Trying For Baby No. 2

Chrissy Teigen are John Legend both excited to expand their little family soon. With their first child, Luna, already a year old, Chrissy revealed that they already talked about giving her a younger sibling. Truth is, if it were up to her, she shared that she wanted to be pregnant all the time.

In an interview with E! News during the first-ever Revolve Awards, where she took home the “Woman of the Year” title, Chrissy shared that she and John Legend want to have baby no. 2 in “the next few years.”

“We’re still trying… I’m going for, I mean hopefully in the next few years, because for me I really want to just knock ’em out.”

“That’s my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life,” she confessed. “Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we’ll see.”

