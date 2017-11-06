Details On Sunset Seasons Greetings At Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Pics, Video, Segments, More Previews

There are still a few days until the brand new Sunset Seasons Greetings officially begins at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but previews are giving guests some amazing sneak peeks. On Saturday night, Walt Disney World cast members had the chance to check out the new Christmas happenings and on Sunday night, it was time for Annual Passholders to get a turn. Here now are all the details you need for the new event as well as pics, video, and info on more previews.

While there will be much more taking place when everything officially begins on Nov. 9, 2017, the previews still brought a lot of fun. WDW Magic reported about Sunday’s preview as it was not officially announced by Disney and pretty much just for those who happened to head to the park that day.

Details of the new show

Sunset Seasons Greetings will take officially begin on Nov. 9, and it will take place nightly through Dec. 31, 2017. Billboards will line Sunset Blvd. and come to life to tell a story throughout the evening, but there is much more.

The main event is the Hollywood Tower Hotel (The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror) which will be transformed into four different scenes with projections. A short story is told on a big screen before the tower is brought to life and snow falls on all the guests who are watching.

There will be four segments in the projections as stated on the official website of Walt Disney World, and they are:

Mickey and Minnie reminiscing about a hometown Christmas as the scene shifts into a romanticized, Norman Rockwell-inspired town—starting in black and white before slowly changing into color.

The Toy Story characters guessing which new toys are coming this Christmas as the scene becomes covered in holiday wrapping paper.

The Swedish Chef from The Muppets babbling as only he can while the scene turns into giant gingerbread houses.

And finally, Olaf pining over his holiday wish as iconic music plays and the scene freezes over into a Frozen winter wonderland—complete with dancing Aurora Borealis lights and projected falling snow.

Along with the projections and living billboards, there will also be snow falling down on all those watching on Sunset Blvd.

For those wondering, Disney has not yet determined if Tower of Terror will remain operational during Sunset Seasons Greetings. At the preview on Sunday night, they were still trying to confirm if the ride would remain open once the Christmas celebration begins each evening.

More previews of Sunset Seasons Greetings

With the official start set to take place on Thursday, there will be two more Annual Passholder previews of Sunset Seasons Greetings this week. None will take place on Monday, but there will be one on both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Once again, they will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. and those wanting to attend must get a special wristband at the Walt Disney World Annual Passholder park entrance. Wristbands are handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis to those entering with their annual pass.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is already decked out for the Christmas holidays and this new nightly event is making it so much better. Sunset Seasons Greetings is really a great new addition to Walt Disney World for the Christmas season and everyone should make sure to check it out if they get the chance. Hopefully, these pics and videos will tide you over until you can make it or maybe, you can attend one of the remaining previews.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]