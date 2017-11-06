Amazon’s Newly Released Fire TV With 4K Ultra HD Now Gives You Access To Live TV Networks With Its HD Antenna

The Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD, which is a streaming media player, was released last week. It is a good deal and you could just have it for $70. Another good thing about it is that it now comes with an HD TV antenna that could give you access to live TV networks.

You could grab this deal “All-New Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD ( 2017 Edition, Pendant) with HD Antenna” at Amazon for $74.99. It features tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. You could have access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes from Prime Video, HBO, Netflix, YouTube, SHOWTIME, Hulu, and STARZ, among others. However, subscription fees may apply.

All you need to do is just simply connect the AmazonBasics HD Antenna to your TV to get HD broadcasts from networks like PBS and NBC. You could hear and watch local news, live sports, late night shows, and much more, according to BGR.

There is no need for cable or satellite with this streaming device that has an AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor HD TV Antenna (35 miles). It provides quality picture and sound with access to 4K Ultra HD up to 60 fps, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

In addition, it comes with the Amazon Alexa voice remote that is small and solid. It has a circular D-pad and the standard controls for navigation and playback. On the other hand, there are no volume buttons, so you will be needing your standard TV remote.

You could do anything with Alexa like setting a timer, checking the weather, controlling a smart home kit, and search by actor or genre. Alexa could manage natural language with accurate voice recognition.

You could also control playback using Alexa, which is kind of visual too. If you inquire about the weather, she will provide a panel with the week’s forecast. Meanwhile, if you ask about your football team, it will show the live score and some details about the next game. Moreover, if you asked her to “Play Interstellar,” she would oddly suggest an Amazon Music playlist, according to Stuff.

Going back to the deal of Fire TV with HD Antenna, it also comes with HDR support, HDMI output, and a micro USB for power. It is also recommended to have the Amazon Ethernet Adapter for better speed and reliability of wired internet.

In addition, you could also have access to many movies and TV episodes with the Fire TV. These include Amazon original series, Amazon Channels, and Thursday Night Football. You could also listen to numerous songs with Prime Music. Enjoy and relax!

[Featured Image by Piotr Adamowicz/Thinkstock]