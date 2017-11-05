Gordon Brown Cries Foul

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is crying foul in his new book, that claims the United States misled the United Kingdom over the case for invasion in Iraq. Brown who succeeded Prime Minister Tony Blair, who led Britain in the Iraqi invasion side by side the United States, claims that his nation was kept in the dark about certain aspects of the evidence required to invade the oil-rich Middle Eastern country back in 2003.

Brown faults the US Department of Defence, which he claims knew that Saddam Hussein’s Iraq had no weapons of mass destruction, but refused to share this information with its closest ally. These claims can be found in his new book My Life, Our Times from Vintage Publishing, which is available this week.

At the incipience of war in the Middle East, Brown was Chancellor of the Exchequer back in 2003 in Tony Blair’s government and claimed to have little more access to intelligence, than other members of the cabinet and was reassured by MI6 that evidence for weapons of mass destruction was well founded. Since leaving office and in preparation for this book, however, he has since discovered that the people of Great Britain-himself included- were all misled, on the existence of WMDs.

According to The GuardianBrown cites a crucial set of papers from 2002 commissioned by Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld, and held by the United States Department of Defence as proof that the evidence for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq was unsubstantiated.

“the existence of WMDs was weak, even negligible and in key areas nonexistent”

Brown’s new book in part reiterates 2016 Chilcot Report which is an inquiry into former British Prime Minister Tony Blairs decision to go to war and denotes the present post-war occupation.

The report was the British public inquiry, led by chairman John Chilcot which delivered a damning verdict on the decision by Tony Blair to commit British troops to the US-led invasion of 2003. It concluded that the United Kingdom chose to join an invasion alongside the United States before peaceful methods of disarmament were exhausted, and that military action at the time was not the last resort.

My life, Our Times goes on sale Tuesday, November 7

