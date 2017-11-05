Bengals’ A.J. Green Vs. Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey Fight Results In Ejections For Both Players

Things got heated in the Bengals vs. Jaguars game on Sunday as wide receiver A.J. Green attacked cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The two opponents appeared to be engaged in a battle on the football field, and at one point, that battle became more like Saturday night’s UFC main event between Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping. Here are the latest details on the fight during the Cincinnati and Jacksonville game, as well as what’s next for these two players as they were both ejected from the NFL game.

NFL.com reported that an incident between A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey occurred during the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday. After a play was over near the end of the second quarter, Ramsey shoved Green down to the field. It appeared that Green had had enough of whatever was going on between them. Green went after Ramsey, putting what appeared to be an MMA-style rear-naked chokehold on Ramsey to bring him down to the field. A referee rushed over to toss a yellow flag into the mix but by then, Green was on top of Ramsey and throwing punches at him on the ground. Bengals and Jaguars players rushed into the situation to try to break things up.

Various websites have posted the video of the fight that broke out involving A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey, including Barstool Sports, seen below via their Twitter account.

A.J. Green has had ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/0osVyPWnBE — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) November 5, 2017

After the pile of players was broken up, both A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey were subsequently ejected from the game. At the time of the altercation, the Jacksonville Jaguars held a 13-7 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals. Green had just one reception in the game for six yards, most likely due to being harassed by his defender.

A.J. Green was clearly ejected for fighting and continuing to go after Ramsey like he did. While Ramsey didn’t appear to be punching at Green or attacking him, he may have received his ejection simply for starting the whole thing by shoving his opponent down unnecessarily.

As far as further repercussions for the incident, the NFL has yet to hand out any word of suspensions or fines. The Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to play at the Tennessee Titans next Sunday, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers. Both games are slated for 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

[Featured Image by Logan Bowles/Getty Images]