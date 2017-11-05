Red Cross Missing Millions Of Dollars Meant For Victims Of Ebola In West Africa

Intended for victims of the deadly Ebola outbreak in Africa, millions of dollars in relief funds have been stolen from the Red Cross. The organization recently reported nearly $6 million is unaccounted for and likely went into the pockets of corrupt relief workers. The discovery comes after an in-house investigation of how relief funds were used from 2014 to 2016.

Per an ABC News report, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is examining how the theft could have occurred and is taking appropriate action to reclaim the money.

“We are pursuing every possible avenue to reclaim all funds that have been misappropriated, diverted, or otherwise illegally taken,” said Dr. Jemilah Mahmood, the IFRC under secretary general for partnerships. “This includes working with authorities in affected countries and elsewhere as appropriate.”

The Red Cross donation money was supposed to go to Ebola relief efforts in three African countries – Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

After examining the books, the organization noticed over $2 million meant for Sierra Leone was likely stolen by IFRC workers in association with a local bank. Investigators think the exchange rate was intentionally miscalculated.

To steal over $1 million in Guinea, some staff members created fake and overstated customs bills. The IFRC suspects more money is probably missing and will continue to investigate.

Investigators looking for lost money in Liberia found a couple of dishonest schemes at work. By artificially increasing the price of relief items along with falsely inflating payments to volunteers, an estimated total $2.7 million was taken by allegedly deceitful staff members.

“These cases must not in any way diminish the tremendous courage and dedication of thousands of volunteers and staff during the Ebola response,” said Dr. Mahmood, as cited by the ABC report. “They played a critical and widely recognized role in containing and ending the outbreak, and preventing further spread of the Ebola virus internationally.”

“Outraged” by the findings, the Red Cross is now implementing new fraud detection and prevention methods. Part of the plan is to train auditors to work alongside other relief workers in the field. In addition, tighter caps on spending in certain areas will be put in place.

The deadly Ebola virus ravaged West Africa for two years, between 2014 and 2016. Beginning in Guinea, the disease rapidly moved to Sierra Leone and Liberia. Over 11,000 people died from the Ebola outbreak.

The Red Cross declined to release specific details about the ongoing fraud investigations but did apologize for losing donor money. Unfortunately, an organization known for its tremendous humanitarian efforts around the globe will likely suffer long-term consequences as a result.

[Featured Image by John Moore/Getty Images]