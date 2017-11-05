Watch Chiefs Vs. Cowboys Online: Live Stream, TV Start Time, & Moneyline Odds

Football fans around the country will watch the Chiefs vs. Cowboys game live streaming online or on television Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the season, some analysts and fans considered the Dallas Cowboys the favorite to win the Super Bowl. As the season unfolded, there were those people who began to believe in Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs as the team to beat. The Chiefs have faltered a bit but are still a tough team to defeat. Will Dallas be able to get the important home win? Here are the latest details on the game including TV channel, start time, and ways to watch the Chiefs vs. Cowboys live streaming online.

Today’s game will be held at AT&T Stadium with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in a midseason battle. As reported by SportsDay on Sunday, it will also feature former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo making his return to his former team’s stadium as he’ll be part of the commentary team. A “Welcome Home No. 9” banner has already been placed in the stands near the end zone to celebrate the star QB’s return to Dallas. While Romo will try to offer his thoughts on the game in an unbiased manner, it should be interesting to hear what he Romo to say about his former team.

As far as the game, it could be a toss-up as the Chiefs (6-2) have looked good through eight games and the Cowboys (4-3) are always a surprise as to which team will show up on the field. As Odds Shark reports, the moneyline odds for this game are at about -140 for the Cowboys as the home favorites, while the Chiefs are +120 underdogs. For the over/under points total, a total consensus of 53.5 points is the number bettors will be looking at. The Chiefs are averaging 29.5 points per game with Dallas averaging 28.3 points. They each hold opponents to around 23 points or just under that per game. If both teams bring it in a display of their offenses, that over could hit.

“The fact that we have [Alex Smith] as our quarterback, we’re in a good position right now." pic.twitter.com/1UeKpz7h0D — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 4, 2017

Fans should be able to see the big game on television in many areas of the country. Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys game has a scheduled start time of 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be televised live in most of the United States on CBS and their affiliated stations. There may be blackouts or restrictions in some regions of the country.

For anyone who wants a way to watch the game live streaming online, CBS All-Access may be one way to go. Customers can sign up for a one-week free trial of the service which provides live streaming and on-demand content from CBS. In addition, there is the NFL Game Pass, Verizon NFL Mobile, and Sunday Direct Ticket subscription services which may offer this particular game, although restrictions and blackouts may apply. See their websites for more information on how to sign up and watch tonight’s game.

[Featured Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]