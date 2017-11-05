MLB Trade Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton And Christian Yelich Trade From Miami Marlins To St. Louis Cardinals?

MLB trade rumors suddenly suggest the Miami Marlins could trade Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Stanton trade rumors have been floating around for a few weeks now, with the Cardinals very interested in adding offense through a trade rather than free agency. Now, a new report suggests that the Cardinals also wants to get Yelich from the Marlins.

In a report by Derrick Goold for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he states that the Cardinals will engage in trade talks with the Marlins about acquiring Stanton and Yelich. The team is looking for a big bat to anchor the middle of the lineup and that makes a deal with the Marlins quite possible. With new ownership in Miami looking to shed salary and build through prospects, the two teams could match up very well.

These MLB trade rumors were echoed by something that baseball analyst Peter Gammons said as well. Gammons had indicated that the Cardinals are willing to give up one of their best young starting pitchers in exchange for Giancarlo Stanton. That could serve as a cornerstone to any deal and certainly help trade discussions progress. Netting someone like Stanton would be a huge move to compete with the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

During the 2017 MLB season, the St. Louis Cardinals finished with an 83-79 record. The Cardinals were nine games back from the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and four games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second NL Wild Card spot. It shows that the current roster is good enough to compete, but that they could use a push to make it back to the MLB Playoffs. Acquiring Giancarlo Stanton and/or Christian Yelich would certainly satisfy that goal.

Stanton is coming off a season where he posted a 0.281 batting average, 59 home runs, and 132 RBIs. Yelich hit 0.282 with 18 home runs, 100 runs scored, 36 doubles, 16 steals, and 18 home runs. Adding in Marcell Ozuna, the Miami Marlins may have the best offensive outfield in baseball, but it still wasn’t enough to get the team to the postseason.

Getting Giancarlo Stanton and/or Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins is going to be very expensive and there will be a lot of other teams competing with the St. Louis Cardinals to get those players. With confirmed interest, though, the Cardinals might already be ahead of the game when it comes to negotiating on a deal. The story is one that fans of the Cardinals and Marlins will want to pay close attention to and one that will lead to many more MLB trade rumors this winter.

