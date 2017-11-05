2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Celebrity Lineup: Here’s The List Of Stars Appearing At Annual NYC Parade

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is just around the corner, and now the list of celebrities and performers has been revealed. The 91st edition of the flagship New York City department store’s annual kickoff to the holiday season will be ushered in by a wide array of stars, including some throwback favorites and a few newcomers.

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, when millions of spectators descend upon the streets of Manhattan for a front row seat to the annual event. In addition to the signature floats, balloons, and the annual first sighting of Santa Claus, this year’s Macy’s Parade will feature multiple musical acts, including middle-aged boy banders 98 Degrees, American Idol alum Lauren Alaina, pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, Andra Day & Common, country singer Sara Evans, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, rapper Flo Rida, ’90s superstars Goo Goo Dolls, Wyclef Jean, Andy Grammer, Bebe Rexha and the legendary Smokey Robinson.

In addition, actress Olivia Holt will appear at the 2017 parade, as will Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio and Miss America 2018 Cara Mund.

Of course, while celebrity cameos are a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade staple, the supersized balloons are another highlight. For 2017, several new balloons will make their debut at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to CBS New York, some of the new balloons include Olaf from the Disney film Frozen, Chase from Paw Patrol, and even the Dr, Seuss Christmas character, The Grinch, who will appear this year as part of a “balloonicle” (a balloon and a vehicle together).

And as usual, several iconic balloons will make a return to the beloved parade. The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature the revival of Harold the Baseball Player, the iconic balloon seen in the classic 1947 movie Miracle on 34th Street. In celebration of the film’s 70th anniversary, the balloon has been specially repainted black and white so he looks just like he did back in the original film. You can see Harold’s test flight below.

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC.

