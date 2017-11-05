English Premier League Highlights: Match 11

Match 11 in the English Premier League kicked off with Leicester visiting Stoke at the Bet365 Stadium on Nov. 4 – Stoke and Leicester settled for a 2-2 draw. The visitors drew first blood with 33 minutes on the clock when Vicent Iborra found the net. Xherdan Shaqiri responded in like fashion at 39 minutes, leaving both teams level at half-time. Riyahd Mahrez got another one back on the hour. The home team scored again when substitute Peter Crouch headed home for the equalizer.

After losing 3-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Oct. 28, Huddersfield bounced back with a 1-0 at home against West Bromwich Albion. Rajiv van La Parra scored the lone goal in the 44th minute with a long-range effort. Christopher Schindler was sent off in the 57th minute, but Huddersfield protected their lead till the final whistle.

Newcastle United lost at home to AFC Bournemouth by 0 – 1, hearts were broken at St James’ Park when Steve Cook scored the winner in added time. Newcastle has only won one in their last five matches, clinching five points out of fifteen.

Southampton would be disappointed losing 0 – 1 to Burnley in St. Mary’s Stadium. Sam Vokes header in the 81st minute made the difference as Burnley got the vital three points. The Home team dominated possession by a clear margin of 61 percent to 39 percent.

Swansea City lost 0 – 1 to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Liberty Stadium; Glenn Murray provided the winner in the 29th minute. Swansea City continues to struggle, managing only a single win in their last five matches. They remain in 18th position and in the relegation zone along with Everton and Crystal Palace. Brighton & Hove Albion have clinched eight points out of a possible 15 in their last five matches and are eighth on the table.

West Ham United lost 1 – 4 at home to Liverpool at the London Stadium. Mohamed Salah struck twice in the 21st and 75th minute and Joel Matip in the 24th. Manuel Lanzini pulled one back in the 55th minute for the home side, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave an immediate response in the 56th minute in favor of Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace by 1-0, with H. Son scoring the lone goal with a curled shot in the 64th minute. Spurs fought hard for the win to put pressure on the teams from Manchester – Crystal Palace remains at the bottom of the table after 11 matches.

Manchester City continued their brilliant form with a 3-1 win against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. K. De Bruyne, S. Aguero and G. Jesus struck in the 19th, 50th and 74th minute for City, while A. Lacazette pulled one back in the 65th minute for the away team. Manchester City retains the top spot after 11 matches with 31 points; Arsenal is 6th.

Manchester United was away at Stamford Bridge in one of the most highly anticipated matches of the weekend. A. Morata scored in the 54th minute with a header that left de Gea helpless. United came close at the end with Fellaini forcing a save from Courtois – Chelsea won 1-0. United remains third and eight points behind the League leaders while Chelsea is fourth.

Everton came from behind to beat Watford 3-2 at Goodison Park after goals from Richarlison and C. Kabasele in the 46th and 64th minute. Goals from B. O. Niasse and D. Calvert-Lewin in the 67th and 74th minute, made the game level. L. Baines scored from the penalty spot in added time while T. Cleverly missed a glorious opportunity from the spot in added time hitting the ball wide.

No changes in at the top but Everton move from the bottom to 15th place.

