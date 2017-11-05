‘UFC 217’ Results Video Highlights: GSP vs. Bisping, Rose Namajunas Vs. Jedrzejczyk

At Saturday night’s exciting UFC 217 pay-per-view in New York, fans saw three MMA stars walk in as champions and three new champions leave the event. Among them were “Thug” Rose Namajunas who picked up a stunning win over the longtime UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and TJ Dillashaw reclaiming his UFC Bantamweight championship belt from Cody Garbrandt. If that wasn’t enough for fans, they saw a comeback from longtime UFC star Georges St-Pierre who defeated men’s UFC Middleweight Champion, Michael Bisping.

Several UFC 217 results video highlights have emerged online capturing the fights, the thrilling victories, and agonizing defeats. The first championship win of the night came in the Women’s Strawweight match as Namajunas found a way to take down the champ. In just the first round she was able to land a strike to her opponent and then pounced as she fell to the mat. From there, “Thug” Rose continued to pummel her opponent until the referee stopped the fight for the TKO. That stopped Joanna Jedrzejczyk from her dominance within the division which at times had her approaching comparisons of UFC women’s star Ronda Rousey in terms of owning her weight class.

In just a 12-second clip posted to UFC’s Twitter, fans see just how quickly an MMA competitor can take advantage of the slightest advantage and deliver a finish. Namajunas connects and after realizing her opponent has stumbled backward she quickly seizes the opportunity. She’s now the Women’s Strawweight Champion.

That women’s match set the tone for the next two fights as there would be two more upsets on the way, at least according to fans of Cody Garbrandt and Michael Bisping. The first of those upsets was delivered by T.J. Dillashaw who reclaimed the UFC Bantamweight Championship he once held. However, it nearly didn’t go down quite that way and looked like the champion might retain.

Dillashaw needed two rounds and actually was saved by the bell in just the first round. Garbrandt had knocked T.J. down and was looking to get started on ending the fight by swinging away at his opponent. However, after just a few swings the ref backed him off as the bell rang to stop Round 1. In the second round, Dillashaw recovered and was able to win via KO at 2:41 in the fight.

OHHH @Cody_NoLove ROCKS Dillashaw at the end of round 1!!! Right hand on the button!! #UFC217 pic.twitter.com/RG2ndJZzlJ — UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2017

It was an amazing finish to the UFC 217 results for the night as Georges St-Pierre climbed back inside the Octagon to take on the brash, trash-talking Englishmen Michael Bisping. GSP was able to capture his victory in the third round. After knocking Bisping to the mat, GSP started to pound away to his face and head but Bisping blocked as much as he could.

Eventually, GSP flipped Bisping over and applied the quick rear-naked choke. After a bit of that, the referee checked in on Bisping and the fight was called for technical submission. That makes GSP the new UFC Middleweight Champion. Fans can see GSP’s victory highlight video courtesy of The Sport Matrix Twitter. UFC posted a YouTube video (below) showing St-Pierre having his hand raised just before he and Bisping are interviewed in the Octagon.

The UFC 217 results certainly delivered for fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden in New York as well as the many others watching from around the world. MMA fans, what was your favorite fight of the evening or favorite new championship win?

