Target Black Friday Deals Revealed Ahead Of November 8 Holiday Ad Release

Black Friday is less than three weeks away and a sneak peek at Target’s holiday deals reveals major savings on HDTVs, game consoles, and video games. Similar to last year, the retailer will offer doorbuster deals both in-store and online with some extra perks for shoppers who get their holiday shopping done early.

Although the official date for Black Friday is November 24, many retailers will offer deals throughout the month of November. In the past, ads would leak out online ahead of the sale but many retailers, including Target, are no longer keeping their deals a secret, releasing the ads early so holiday shoppers can get a jump-start on the deals.

Forbes reports that Target is expected to publish their 2017 Black Friday ad on their website “around November 8” with several early access deals available on TVs and electronics.

In addition to the pre-Black Friday deals, many retail stores will kick off their official Black Friday sales one day early on Thanksgiving. According to the International Business Times, Target opened on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. last year.

However, Target has yet to confirm if they will open their doors on the holiday for the 2017 sale. If they don’t, many of the deals will be available online with a nice perk — free shipping and returns with no minimum.

Here’s a look at some of the deals consumers can expect to see during Target’s 2017 Black Friday sale via Newsweek. Keep in mind, the retailer offers an extra 5 percent off every purchase, in-store and online, for REDcard holders if you are looking to save extra money on top of the holiday discounts.

Forbes notes that many of these deals may be available as soon as the ad is published on or around November 8 and many will be available to online shoppers.

If you have gamers on your holiday list, the Xbox One X 1 TB Project Scorpio Edition is expected to be available for $499.99 via preorder. Target is also expected to offer a free Xbox One game with the purchase of any Xbox One S console and will offer a Buy 2 Get 1 free video game deal as well. The sale will also include 20 percent off Xbox One controllers and 25 percent off PlayStation VR Core for the PS4.

Select televisions will be discounted by 20 percent with an additional 5 percent off for Target REDcard holders.

For consumers who are hoping to score a deal on a new iPhone or Apple Watch, Target has offered gift cards valued up to $250 with the purchase of one of Apple’s popular tech gadgets. Check the ad for details when it is released this week and compare the offers to the Apple Store and Best Buy Black Friday deals.

