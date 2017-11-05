Tesla Launches New Software Update With ‘Chill’ Feature To Soften Crazy Acceleration Times

Tesla Model S and X vehicles are known for their quick acceleration times, but now the company has introduced a new feature that’s meant to soften them a bit. The feature, appropriately called “Chill,” was added this weekend. As Electrek noted, it’s a far cry from previous speed modes called “Insane” and “Ludicrous,” which were designed for acceleration.

“Chill makes acceleration more gradual – ideal for smoother driving and a gentler ride for your passengers,” Tesla said in the release notes for the new feature. Quick acceleration can take some getting used to if you are new to driving electric, so this can be a great way to ease newbies into the experience.

According to a Motor Trend test conducted earlier this year, the Tesla Model S P100D can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.28 seconds on “Ludicrous” mode. This is a record-making performance since Motor Trend said that no other car they tested accelerated that fast. As Road and Track noted, this means that the Tesla S P100 D accelerates faster than the Ferrari LaFerrari, even though the Tesla weighs 5,000 pounds.

So, how is Tesla able to achieve these crazy fast acceleration times? According to Jason Fenske at Engineering Explained, it’s all due to three key factors: lots of power (the P100D had 680 hp with instant torque from the electric motor), all-wheel-drive traction and advanced gripping capabilities.

The Chill feature wasn’t the only new software addition that Tesla made this weekend, Electrek reported. The other update makes it easier for drivers to exit their electric vehicles.

Based on the release notes, this new feature will automatically adjust the steering wheel and the driver’s seat to facilitate a more comfortable exit. When the driver returns to the car, the car will reset to their previous driving profile as soon as they step on the brake. But if the driver’s keyfob is connected to the driver profile then the seat and the steering wheel will readjust automatically.

Although Tesla introduced these two new updates this weekend, it may take a while for all drivers to get them since they’re known for applying their software updates gradually. So, if you’re a Tesla driver who hasn’t gotten the “Chill” feature yet, you know why.

What do you think of Tesla’s new software updates? Do you think it will make the cars less intimidating for electric car newbies? Let us know what your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Tesla Motors]