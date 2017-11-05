Pew Research Center Poll: Donald Trump’s Approval Dips To 34 Percent, Voters Feeling Little Confidence

Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped to 34 percent in a new Pew Research Center poll, with most Americans expressing little confidence in his ability to effectively work with congress or manage the executive branch of government.

Overall, researchers found 59 percent of voters now disapprove of Trump’s job performance in the White House.

With the poll being conducted during the week of Oct. 25 from among 1,504 voters, pollsters also noted that Trump’s approval rating is now lower than it was in June or February, junctures when the poll was also taken and the president’s average stood at 39 percent.

Overall, 51 percent of voters now agree they strongly disapprove of Trump’s job performance, compared to just 25 percent who strongly approve.

With the president recently embarking on the longest foreign trip of his administration, six out of 10 voters indicated they are not strongly confident in his ability to handle an international crisis. A staggering 59 percent of those polled also agreed they have little-to-no confidence in the president’s ability to handle the growing North Korea crisis.

With the Trump administration and Republicans now pushing a massive tax plan, only 30 percent of those polled expressed confidence that “significant progress” will be made in reducing the federal deficit over the next five years.

Dissention with Trump’s job performance cuts across racial lines, with 87 percent of blacks, 72 percent of Hispanics, and 51 percent of whites disapproving of his job performance.

Meanwhile, a recent poll based on the averages of 10 national surveys found that Trump’s approval rating has fallen to a putrid 37.1 percent.

In addition, CNN has reported over the last month that Trump’s approval in those polls has not exceeded 38 percent and has dipped to as low as 33 percent. Over that same time, Trump’s disapproval has ballooned to 57.1 percent.

A recent Gallup daily tracking poll, conducted during the week of Oct. 29, found Trump’s approval at just 35 percent, matching his lowest rating at any time during his nine-month presidency.

A recent ABC News/Washington Post survey also found that nearly half of all those polled agreed they’re convinced that Trump broke the law during his stunning 2016 presidential victory. In addition, just 30 percent of Americans feel that all the alleged wrongdoing committed during his campaign ended with the three people recently charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s still-ongoing investigation into collusion with Russian officials.

Researchers also found that 58 percent of voters approve of the way Mueller has conducted his investigation and nearly seven in 10 (68 percent) support his filing of charges against Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and one of his associates.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]