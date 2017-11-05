The debate between Michelle Obama and Melania Trump shows no signs of weakening in the near future, and fashion appears to where the rubber meets the road. One site declared Michelle over Melania as the “best dressed” first lady. However, the comparisons between Mrs. Obama and Mrs. Trump don’t stop at dresses, shoes, makeup, and hairstyles. Just leave it up to Twitter and the comparisons are far and wide — with no clear winner in the end.

Michelle Obama recently got the vote of Vogue magazine for her “distinctive personal style.” The fashion and popular culture publication gave its blessings to the former first lady and proclaimed that Michelle still maintains her reputation as the most stylish woman who has lived in the White House.

Melania Trump’s name is never mentioned in the post, but the headline leaves no room for question as to who is the more formidable fashion barometer. Vogue references Michelle’s diverse fashion choices and how she continues to explore a wide range of styles.

Whether Obama wore fashion by Millennials, obscure labels, thrifty lines, or clothes with a “conscious slant,” the former first lady continues to raise the bar. Again, all this is said without making a comparison to Melania Trump’s styling decisions.

Mrs. Obama appeared at the Obama Foundation Leadership Summit in Chicago days ago to support her husband’s initiatives. On the first day, she opted for a “9-to-5” theme featuring the designers Stella McCartney and Michael Kors. Later, she displayed daywear with contrasting hues for her onstage chat with the poet Elizabeth Alexander.

When she joined Barack Obama on stage, Michelle Obama’s wardrobe had transformed into a sleek and compelling look that left many trying to emulate her choices after the event.

Melania Trump is no pushover when it comes to her attire, as multiple sources report. The former model mixes it up like her predecessor, albeit with obvious differences. She can display a muted style for a White House event and exude charm and elegance when meeting world leaders.

For example, Melania turned heads with a vanilla Christian Dior dress on Saturday when she and President Donald Trump touched down in Hawaii at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam ahead of their 12-day tour of Asia. Melania looked stunning in the tailored number that featured a razor-thin belt and a sleeveless look.

Mrs. Trump paired her nimble dress with a pair of snakeskin shoes by designer Manolo Blahnik. The footwear is the same kind supposedly worn by Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker.

When Melania and Donald departed the White House, the first lady donned another impressive ensemble. Melania sported a remarkable cobalt blue-colored coatdress by Emilio Pucci and a pair of matching heels, presumably by designer Christian Louboutin.

The Twitter universe is churning in constant debate about Michelle Obama and Melania Trump from a fashion perspective. But the comparisons don’t stop there. Ongoing debates often pit Melania and Michelle against one another in terms of their initiatives, demeanors, personalities, strengths, and weaknesses in relation to their husbands’ statures.

Michelle Obama Named Best Dressed By Vanity Fair But Melania Trump Left Out In The Cold https://t.co/C92RJjgAzE — Mustang Alli Cruz'n (@Jagauress) October 22, 2017

Lol michelle on her best dressed day, doesnt even come close to melania on her worst dressed day, that woman is a dressing hack — T Mortin (@t_mortin) November 1, 2017

Who has a better style, Melania Trump or Michelle Obama? #Topbuzz https://t.co/UPYR3kFKSx — Bill Simpson (@BillSim10784091) November 4, 2017

you would YOU choose Melania or Michelle, LOL https://t.co/quF6n6z8QO — Liberty & Patriotism (@sdpallstar) November 5, 2017

Melania Trump: Michelle Obama makes me feel insecure. She's beautiful & went to Harvard. I'm a socialite. #ThingsWeWillProbablyNeverHear — LadyL (@LadyLecondoliak) November 5, 2017

OMG are you for real, or just incredibly stupid. Melania is only half the woman that Michelle is. Michele didnt have to pose nude with women — Linda J. Coffey (@spog72955) October 29, 2017

Melania has more class brains and sophistication than michelle could ever hope or claim to gave stop crying over killarys loss — tammyk (@tkblondy69) October 29, 2017

Are you referring to Ivanka, Ivana, or Michelle? Melania is more like the 4th Lady. — Jared Sanders (@jareology) October 31, 2017

Melania Trump does it better than Michelle Obama We love our @FLOTUS #MAGAhttps://t.co/NljjAUOhX1 — MAGA PILL ????️ (@MAGAPILL) November 4, 2017

Michelle Obama's Fashion Designer Refuses To Dress Melania Trumphttps://t.co/byjaG6iX1q — Freshku (@Fresh60695711) November 5, 2017

Or maybe it's because Melania doesn't do anything as FLOTUD? She has no real purpose or initiatives. Michelle did so much more. — Howard Smith (@Howard29Smith) October 20, 2017

That’s enough debate to make your head spin. Now, it’s your turn. Who wins your vote as the “best” first lady — Michelle Obama or Melania Trump?

[Featured Images by Pascal Le Segretain/The White House/Getty Images]