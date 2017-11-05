Watch Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Live Streaming Online: Mourinho And Conte Face Off After War Of Words

Watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United live online through streaming links provided right here!

The Game

Chelsea host Manchester United in a crunch tie at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, knowing that a win would push the Premier League title race wide open. This game will be played immediately after Manchester City, the league toppers, take on Arsenal on their own turf.

This could be a huge week for the title race, with four of the six contenders facing each other today.

Chelsea

Antonio Conte had to endure a difficult week back in his home country earlier in midweek when his side were thrashed by Roma in the Champions League group stages. The Italian would be hoping that the current English champions could spring back early from that most ignominious of defeats, especially as they quickly need to strengthen their Premier League form as well.

Having already lost three times this season, Chelsea cannot afford any more slip-ups early in the campaign. While back-to-back defeats led Chelsea to a spectacular run of form in the Premier League last season, eventually helping them clinch the title with a few games to spare, Conte conceded it was a “miracle” and insisted that he would need more time to turn things around at Stamford Bridge for the long haul, reports Sky Sports.

“Honestly, I think I earned my time here with the win of last season. I don’t like to ask for time, I like to tell the truth. The situation is very clear – my task is to work and to put all myself for this club. Then, if it’s enough? OK. If it’s not enough? OK. The same. I will continue to live. If we think I click my fingers and we are ready to fight, it’s not simple. Last season happened. A miracle. It was a miracle, because we had the same players that the season before finished 10th.”

Conte’s comments have also been construed as a veiled attack on Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, who was Chelsea’s manager in the year they finished 10th before he was sacked in December. Mourinho is likely to be annoyed by Conte’s comments, and it would be interesting to see what antics the Portuguese comes up with during the game.

A lot will hinge on whether N’Golo Kante returns for Chelsea following a six-game absence with a hamstring injury. His presence in the center of midfield makes Chelsea a much more robust side, something they have also struggled with following the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United earlier this summer. Chelsea does not have other major injuries to contend with, but Victor Moses remains sidelined.

You can watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United live online by tuning into the streaming links mentioned at the end of this article.

Where and at what time will you be watching #CHEMUN? ???? pic.twitter.com/rlj5btd9ZF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 5, 2017

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho often decides to sit deep against top challengers when facing them in their own backyard, but considering the high-flying start of table-toppers Manchester City, United cannot afford to drop any more points, and fans could expect a more open game than what was offered to them when United made the trip to fierce rivals Liverpool last month.

The manager also seemed pleased with the start his players have provided him this season, pointing out that their sole defeat away at Huddersfield was the only blip in what has otherwise been a great campaign in the Premier League so far, according to Goal.com.

“We lost one match in August, September, October. Premier League, Champions League, League Cup – we lost one match. So, I think it was easier to ask what was the unpleasant thing, or what thing I didn’t like – it was the match against Huddersfield.”

United also still remain mired with some injuries to key players, and Mourinho won’t be expecting them back for the crunch tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellani, and Marcos Rojo all remained sidelined, while Jesse Lingard picked up a back problem during the midweek Champions League against Benfica and is not expected to feature, reports Telegraph.

Even so, United fans will be hoping that their team can finally get one over Chelsea, who have been the more dominant force over the last few years.

"I love my players. There is no mystery about it." Jose Mourinho on his #MUFC squad: https://t.co/27BpyWbeNl pic.twitter.com/2KbiNqffqr — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 5, 2017

Live Streaming Links

You can watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United live online on NBC Sports HD if you live in the United States, while for fans hoping to catch it on internet, you can tune into fubo.TV, where you can sign up for a free trial. You can also watch the live streaming of the match at NBC’s Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app to watch the match on mobile devices.

Paid subscribers can also tune into Hotstar to view Chelsea vs. Manchester United live from Stamford Bridge.

Alternate links where you can watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United live online can be found by clicking here.

[Featured Image by Julian Finney/Getty Images]