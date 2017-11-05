Watch Manchester City Vs. Arsenal Live Streaming Online: Gunners Need A Result, But City Are Flying High

Watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal online through streaming links provided right here!

The Game

Manchester City invite Arsenal to the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, knowing a win would open up a 12-point gap for Pep Guardiola’s high-flying City over the Gunners. While Arsenal’s fans would know that playing City in their own backyard is a frightening proposition at the moment, manager Arsene Wenger has vowed that they won’t “hide” and will look to take the game to Manchester City.

Neutrals would be hoping for a classic encounter given the propensity of the two teams to attack.

Manchester City

Earlier this week, City manager Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports that now that he has a full Premier League season behind him, he feels much more confident having adapted to England and the English style of play.

“Get the players to know each other, to trust each other, to know everything about the Premier League – the opponents, the style of play, the referees – and it doesn’t matter how much success you had in the past or not, you need time sometimes,” he said.

And one would only have to look at Manchester City’s exploits this season to know Pep has well and truly adapted. Known for building teams with a distinct style of play, he has been able to assemble a group of players at the Etihad who all seem to complement each other’s playing styles. Having scored 49 goals in 16 games in all competitions, Manchester City look unstoppable at the moment, but Guardiola has refused to get carried away on the eve of the game against Arsenal, pointing out that there is still a long way to go in the Premier League.

“People consider we are going to play like the last two months all season. When that has happens I can say, ‘OK we have a big chance to be champions’ but nobody can assure you that. We have to fight.”

Fireworks on Bonfire Night? ???? City v Arsenal

Premier League

14.15 UK

Etihad Stadium#cityvafc pic.twitter.com/TSN0oA1qCO — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 5, 2017

Having said that, Manchester City knows this is an important week considering two other challengers for the Premier League title — Chelsea and Manchester United — also square off against each later today. It is a huge opportunity for City to open up an even bigger gap against second-placed United, whom they lead by five points after ten games in the campaign.

Guardiola has no new injury worries for the game against Arsenal, with captain Vincent Kompany still on the sidelines with a calf injury, while left-back Benjamin Mendy continues his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury.

You can watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal live online through a number of streaming links, some of which are mentioned at the end of this article.

Arsenal

Big questions still remain over Arsene Wenger’s team who have struggled against top six sides away from home. In fact, their last win against a top-six side away from home came three seasons ago, when they beat Manchester City 2-0. Mirror reports that Arsenal has gained just 14 points from a possible 78 at offer in the meantime, a dismal run of form Wenger would be hoping to end.

But Arsenal fans will not despair considering that it was Wenger’s team which handed Manchester City their last defeat in any competition, the 2-1 loss in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last season. Wenger’s record against Pep’s teams — even when the Spaniard was in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich — is pretty good.

The Arsenal manager said that his team will not only look to defend during the game at Etihad, a statement which has ruffled some feathers within the Gunners camp, reports Arseblog News.

“I wouldn’t like to come out on it. but of course we will try to play our game… We will not hide. When we go there, we want to defend well but you cannot go there and only be focused on just defending. We want as well to play, have the ball and create dangerous situations. The best way to defend sometimes is to attack.”

Wenger seemed to place a lot of confidence in his star players Ozil and Sanchez, the latter of whom was denied a move by the Arsenal hierarchy at the last moment during the August transfer window.

Arsenal’s long-time absentee Santi Cazorla remains sidelined, but Wenger would be hoping to have left wing-back Sead Kolasinac back after a hip problem.

Live Streaming Links

You can watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal live online on NBC Sports HD if you live in the United States, while for fans hoping to catch it on internet, you can tune into fubo.TV, where you can sign up for a free trial. You can also watch the live streaming of the match at NBC’s Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app to watch the match on mobile devices.

Paid subscribers can also tune into Hotstar to view Manchester City vs. Arsenal live from the Etihad.

Alternate links where you can watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal live online can be found by clicking here.

[Featured Image by Julian Finney/Getty Images]