Tweeting Donna Brazile ‘Runaway Slave’ Label, Former Sheriff David Clarke Attributes Name-Calling To Democrats

Former Sheriff and current political figure David Clarke Jr. tweeted in the early hours of Sunday morning, attaching to Donna Brazile the appellation “runaway slave.” There is no indication anyone in the Democratic party has used that term for the former DNC chair, however. Brazile’s new book, which levels allegations of corruption and cheating within the Democratic party, has netted a varied response, but Clarke’s tweet is the second of only two on Twitter connecting her name to the phrase, and the previous one, posted on Thursday, comes from an account self-described as Republican.

Since Donna Brazile announced the release of a book titled Hack: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House, conservative politicians have expressed outrage at the apparent difficulties within the Democratic party. Trump specifically asserted that Brazile had outed Clinton as having illegally stolen the primary.

“Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H….”

However, in an excerpt printed by The Atlantic, Brazile’s book states that the funding agreement she describes

“…was not illegal, but it sure looked unethical.”

Trump is currently calling for investigation into Hillary Clinton, not only for Brazile’s claims, but for a list of allegations including those (her private server and emails) that were investigated at length throughout the campaign process — an investigation that was closed, according to USA Today, in November 2016, with James Comey concluding that there was not sufficient cause for prosecution. Notably, during his campaign, Trump labeled Brazile as “totally dishonest.”

…New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

….People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Conservative political figure David Clarke has weighed in on Brazile’s book, and on the response by the Democratic party, leveling accusations that Donna Brazile has been targeted as a black woman.

Nothing new. This is how the Democrat Party has always treated blacks. With vile and contempt behind closed doors. https://t.co/fjHAUHtNOJ — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) November 5, 2017

This tweet immediately follows one in which he addresses black voters in California, and calls Democratic Representative Maxine Waters a “carnival barker.”

Continuing, Clarke tweeted Sunday morning that Democrats would now label Donna Brazile a “runaway slave.”

Brazile’s book revelations could get her labeled as a runaway slave by Dem Party & targeted for metaphorical hanging https://t.co/2sDguw2gDy — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) November 5, 2017

This may be a reference to apparent disagreements between Brazile and Clinton campaign officials, in which, the New York Times reports, Brazile accused them of treating her like a slave. If anyone in the campaign used the word for her, however, evidence of it has not yet surfaced, and Brazile does not appear to allege that she was ever called a slave.

In fact, a search of Twitter for Brazile’s name linked to the phrase “runaway slave” turns up only two results at this time: David Clarke’s, and one attached to a cartoon too heavily laden with racial stereotypes to be reproduced here. Searches elsewhere only return Brazile’s complaint about her treatment by the Clinton campaign, making Clarke’s tweet fully half of all public associations between Donna Brazile and the offending phrase.

Clarke, who described Brazile last year as “show[ing] classic guilt,” also warns that he expects the Democratic party to move in with a metaphorical hanging. Donna Brazile’s book is due for release November 7, closely coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Trump’s election as U.S. President.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]