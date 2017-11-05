Kate Middleton Is Having Baby Number Three, But Prince William Urges Others To Stop Having Kids

This past week, the Duke of Cambridge spoke at a charity event for Tusk, talking about the “terrible impact” overpopulation is on the world. Meanwhile his wife, Duchess Kate was home, dealing with extreme morning sickness, as she is pregnant with their third child. What did Prince William talk about and what was the public reaction towards the messenger?

Prince William, who is the royal patron of the Tusk Trunk, spoke at the Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in Camden. The Telegraph reported that Wills shared a shocking truth, that in the 35 years he has been on this earth, wildlife populations have been reduced dramatically.

“In my lifetime, we have seen global wildlife populations decline by over half.”

The Duke of Cambridge implored the audience that new measures need to introduced to stop this trend from becoming irreversible. The need to solve this crisis is urgent.

“We are going to have to work much harder and think much deeper, if we are to ensure that human beings and the other species of animal with which we share this planet can continue to coexist.

William then went on to state how overpopulation in Africa, targeted at an alarmingly growing figure, is estimated to double in the next 30 years. This could be catastrophic for wildlife.

“Africa’s rapidly growing human population is predicted to more than double by 2050—a staggering increase of three and a half million people per month. “There is no question that this increase puts wildlife and habitat under enormous pressure. “Urbanisation, infrastructure development, cultivation—all good things in themselves, but they will have a terrible impact unless we begin to plan and to take measures now.”

In fact, the numbers could be even more catastrophic than the picture that Prince William painted.

In 2016, according to The Guardian, the “number of wild animals living on earth is set to fall by two-thirds by 2020.” This report stated that farming and logging is to blame.

As populations grow, there becomes a great need to expand into former animal terrains. In addition. water becomes an issue, as it is dammed up or polluted, leaving nothing for animals to survive.

As most of the root causes of the demise of the animal world is because of overpopulation, William has received some backlash about his growing family. It was announced in at the beginning of September that Duchess Catherine and Prince William are expecting their third child.

Needless to say, there was some snickering and comments on social media in regards to William’s speech imploring that something be done now, and all pointing the finger at him for telling people what to do, but not doing as he said himself.

For example, Phil Dampier, a royal expert for over three decades, tweeted what many perhaps wondered. Why didn’t Will and Kate stick to just their heir and a spare, Prince George and Princess Charlotte?

“If Prince William thinks there are too many people in the world shouldn’t he and Kate have stuck to two children themselves?”

No matter the controversy over the third royal baby, the worldwide situation is quite serious. Many animals are close to becoming extinct. The Telegraph posted the “ten most endangered animal species,” according to World Wildlife Fund.

Amur Leopard Black Rhino Cross River Gorilla Hawksbill Turtle Javan Rhino Leatherback Turtle Mountain Gorilla Pangolin Saola South China Tiger

Prince William also spoke about poaching, which is also rapidly depleting certain animals, and the selling of animal parts such as husks, has created a dangerous black market in continents like Africa.

“It is barbaric, it destroys livelihoods and communities, and it supports organized crime.” “The world is a worse place for it, and we must stamp it out. “

William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, has also been active in conservation. Harry believes that “saving endangered animals is “God’s test.” After Princess Diana died, Prince Charles took his two sons to Africa. This is when the two men developed a love of animals, and became involved in conservation, like their father.

“This is God’s test: If we can’t save some animals in a wilderness area, what else can’t we do?”

What are your thoughts about Prince William speaking about limiting population, when he is expanding his own family soon? Do you think this avoids the most serious problem, or do you think this is part of the problem?

[Featured Image by Arthur Edwards / Pool/ Getty Images]