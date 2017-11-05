Ben Simmons Gets Nike Jersey Ripped Off, Records Triple-Double, Receives High Praises From NBA Legend

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons is having a great, albeit late start to his career but the same can’t be said about Nike and its new official NBA jerseys. Simmons had his second triple-double performance of his young career earning him a spot alongside two of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen.

Simmons, the 21-year-old rookie from Australia, scored 14 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists in their win against the Indiana Pacers on November 4. The 2016 first overall draft pick guided the young Sixers to a 121-110 win over the Pacers. The Sixers now have a 5-4 win-loss record, with a four-game winning streak to boot.

The feat put Simmons in the company of two Hall of Famers. Oscar Robertson was the first to record a couple of triple-doubles in the first nine games of his NBA career, which was during the 1960-61 season. As a matter of fact, the Big O recorded a triple-double in four of his first five NBA games, including a 21-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist performance in his debut.

Aside from that rare distinction, Simmons also became only the second member of the Sixers organization to have two triple-doubles in the first nine games of a season joining the late Wilt Chamberlain in the process.

“It’s just amazing to me, there’s nothing else I can really say about it,” Simmons said. “It’s an honor to be there.”

.@BenSimmons25 joined some elite company after posting his 2nd career triple-double! #TTP pic.twitter.com/owcGPcpr74 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 5, 2017

While Simmons and the Sixers are enjoying the fruits of “The Process,” Nike is facing criticisms after a few of their official NBA jerseys suffered embarrassing malfunctions. The first incident happened during the NBA pre-season when the back portion of Tyler Ennis’ jersey was ripped off.

LeBron James also suffered the same fate in the NBA season opener after the back of his Nike jersey was ripped right in the middle of his number 23. More than a week later, the Nike jersey of Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green was torn apart after engaging in a scuffle with Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

Nike paid $125 million a year for the NBA deal. No public comment yet on why this is happening. pic.twitter.com/N3WtUN455q — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2017

Simmons is the latest to have his Nike jersey ripped off. Simmons was going up for a rebound when Lance Stephenson of the Pacers grabbed his jersey tearing it apart. An incensed Simmons complained to the referee then took the ripped jersey off and threw it on the floor.

Nike's NBA jerseys continue to rip at an alarming rate. Ben Simmons' was just the latest victim. https://t.co/RJ74Yw7eMc pic.twitter.com/F0a0jLgL0p — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) November 4, 2017

Simmons is exceeding expectations after sitting out last season due to a Jones fracture. As of this writing, Simmons is averaging almost a triple-double with 18 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists to go with 1.5 steals. If Simmons keeps this up, he’s a shoe-in for the Rookie of the Year award. He may even make it to the revised All-Star Game come February, which will be held in the Staples Center, home of a recently retired NBA legend who heaped praises on Simmons after his stellar performance.

Kobe Bryant said in an interview with news.som.au, an Australian news site, that Simmons is a “phenomenal player.” Kobe also said that Simmons is “just getting started, too.”

Simmons was grateful for the compliment.

“From Kobe, that’s awesome to hear.”

“From one of the greatest to ever play the game, that means a lot,” Simmons added.

Simmons, who was a fan of the Lakers growing up, played things down saying he’s “got a long way to go so I’ll stay in the gym.”

[Featured Image by Winslow Townson/AP Images]