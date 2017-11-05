Poll: Trump’s Latest Approval Rating Lowest Of Any U.S. President In The Last Seventy Years

According to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll, President Donald Trump’s “approval rating remains historically low, and confidence has declined.”

The majority of Americans have indicated that President Trump has thus far failed to accomplish anything of significance in his first year in office draws to a close. Moreover, the poll results show that Trump’s current approval rating is “demonstrably lower” than any former commander-in-chief – for at least seven decades – at this stage of his presidency.

Less than 4 in 10 Americans – that’s a mere 37 percent – approve of the way he is handling his job. The Post asserts that this an indication of the way in which Trump has dealt with some recent events, such as numerous hurricanes and the mounting Russian scandal that is plaguing his administration.

At the moment, Trump’s disapproval rating is sitting at 59 percent, with a whopping 50 percent indicating that they strongly disapprove of his job performance thus far. According to the Post, both of these figures mark a new low for his presidency.

In addition, ever since the presidency of Harry Truman, this is the first time that a U.S. president’s approval rating is a net negative, with Trump’s being 22 points worse.

Last spring, polling indicated that 56 percent of Americans felt that Trump had achieved “not much” or “little or nothing.” That figure has risen to 65 percent.

The polling included a question that was explicitly targeted at Americans who self-identify as Republicans. Asked whether they believed that leaders within their part should vocally oppose Trump as and when they disagree with him, 71 percent were in support of such action while only 21 percent were opposed.

On matters that are central to Trump’s policy agenda, the president scored poorly. For example, with regards to the economy, 44 percent of Americans gave Trump a favorable review, whereas 53 percent said that he had not done well at all.

Only 43 percent of respondents believed that President Trump was responding appropriately to threats of terrorism.

Regarding healthcare, possibly one of the most significant Republican policy points, a mere 26 percent of those polled were complimentary about Trump’s handling of healthcare legislation. Outright negative assessments of his healthcare performance were at 70 percent, with 47 giving him the lowest possible rating.

Fifty-nine percent of Americans believe that President Trump is deliberately trying to make current healthcare law fail, to undermine Obamacare.

Fewer than 3 in 10 people believe that Trump has adequately dealt with race relations in the United States. Half of all Americans have said that they think Trump is biased against black people and 55 percent believe he is biased against women.

Respondents revealed broad concerns about national security instability at the helm of Trump. A total of 51 percent say they trust him “not at all” on the matter of dealing with escalating tension between the U.S. and North Korea. Meanwhile, only 32 percent say they have “a good amount” of faith in Trump.

On a more broad level, 4 in 10 Americans believe that Trump is a strong leader, taking him from a previous net positive of 8 points to a net negative of 19 points. About 53 percent of American believe that the U.S. leadership position in the world has been weakened under Trump.

Full details of the Post-ABC poll, conducted between October 29 and November 1, can be viewed here.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]