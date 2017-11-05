‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 114 Review, Recap: Self-Proclaimed Strongest Fighter Kefla Owned SSG Son Goku!

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super featured the continuation of the battle between Son Goku and Universe 6 female Saiyans Caulifla and Kale. It also showed a glimpse of the Potara fusion of Caulifla and Kale. Is Kefla the new strongest fighter in the Tournament of Power?

Dragon Ball Super Episode 114 started with Kale transforming once again into a Berserker Super Saiyan. She unleashed an immeasurable amount of power and managed to catch the attention of Vegeta, Toppo, and even Jiren. With the help of Caulifla’s love for her protege, Kale found a way to control the power of a legendary Super Saiyan.

Caulifla doesn’t see Kale as a subordinate anymore and treated her as equal and her best friend. The combination of the two female Saiyans gave Son Goku a tough fight. Frieza came into the scene to give Son Goku a hand. However, Son Goku insisted that he will handle the enemies on his own. Frieza agreed and decided to keep himself busy by fighting a robot fighter from Universe 3.

At first, the Universe 6 fighters held the upper hand. However, everything changed when Son Goku transformed into Super Saiyan God. He managed to defeat Caulifla and Kale, and almost eliminated them in the Tournament of Power.

After being hit by the famous Kamehameha, Caulifla and Kale were already on the verge of elimination. However, they found a way to survive and continue competing in the tournament. With the help of Kaioshin’s Potara earrings, Caulifla and Kale fused and became the new super warrior named Kefla.

In Dragon Ball Super Future Trunks Arc, the Kaioshin of Universe 11 revealed that the Potara fusion between mortals has a time limit of one hour. Fortunately for Kefla, there are only 21 minutes left in the Tournament of Power. Provided that her power can compete with the likes of Jiren, Kefla could be one of the last fight fighters standing until the end.

Before the tournament started, the Saiyans of Universe 6 met with the Kaioshin, God of Destruction Champa, and Vados. Champa gave the Potara earring to Caulifla and Kale to be used as their last resort in the tournament. It was very noticeable how Champa, Cabba, and Hit trusted the two female Saiyans.

While fighting Son Goku, Caulifla and Kale proclaimed themselves as the best fighters in the universe. After the Potara fusion, they said the same thing. To test their power, they continued their fight with Son Goku and completely owned him despite being in the Super Saiyan God state.

Kefla is still in the base form and yet she easily beat a fighter whose power can rival a God of Destruction. So far, it remains a mystery how powerful Kefla really is. The upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Super is expected to reveal how Son Goku can survive against the new super warrior.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.

[Featured Image by Tatiana T | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | CC BY 2.0]