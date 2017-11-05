UFC Star Jon Jones Sends Message To Georges St-Pierre Before UFC 217 Fight

Ahead of the UFC 217 pay-per-view event on Saturday night, suspended MMA fighter Jon Jones emerged online to send a message to Georges St-Pierre. GSP was scheduled for a big main event championship bout against Michael Bisping for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Jones, who tested positive for a banned substance this past summer, took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the big fight set for New York City’s Madison Square Garden. He also posted several other tweets throughout the day after recent sightings of him doing some training. Here’s the latest on what Jon Jones has been up to and who he may be cheering for tonight.

The former three-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has been away from the Octagon due to his alleged positive tests for banned substances which cost him a win over his rival months ago. However, he’s recently popped up again, leading to speculation of another fight possibly being in the works. He made it clear who he could be rooting for at Saturday night’s UFC 217 event too. In his tweet, Jon “Bones” Jones let Georges St-Pierre know he has nothing but love for him ahead of the championship fight. Jones talked about how much of an inspiration GSP has been in his career and gave him support in his comeback challenge against Michael Bisping.

In addition to the tweet seen below, Jones also posted a variety of other messages on his Twitter including a few responses to fans who were showing him their support. Jones also tweeted what may be his recent mantra, saying, “If there is no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm. Seek inner peace my friends.”

Hey @GeorgesStPierre you've always been one of my biggest inspirations. Show the world how great you can be tonight. Praying for you — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 4, 2017

Jones tested positive this past summer for Turinabol which is an anabolic steroid. Due to that, his win against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 was overturned and ruled a no contest by the USADA. While Jones’ team claimed that he had consumed tainted substances which affected the test, it’s been reported he could face as much as a four-year suspension for the violation. Jones already received a one-year suspension last November due to a previous test which came up positive for banned substances.

Three days ago, Fox Sports shared a TMZ Sports video showing Jon Jones involved in an outdoor sparring session. There are no scheduled UFC fights for Jones that are known of yet, but it’s possible the former champion is preparing for whatever comes his way next. At the very least, he’ll probably be watching tonight’s UFC 217 fight somewhere and hoping to see an impressive comeback win by one of his inspirations for fighting.

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]