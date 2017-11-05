College Football Playoff Rankings Week 11: Huge Upsets Help Wisconsin, Miami, And Washington

The Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings are going to punish Ohio State and Penn State quite severely. Within the Week 10 college football rankings, both schools got a lot of votes, with the Ohio State Buckeyes taking the No. 3 spot in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. It’s possible that both Ohio State and Penn State could fall outside the top 10 when the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday, November 7.

The Week 10 results included unranked Iowa beating No. 6 Ohio State 55-24, No. 24 Michigan State surprising No. 7 Penn State 27-24, unranked West Virginia beating No. 15 Iowa State 20-16, and No. 25 Washington State upending No. 21 Stanford 24-21. Those four upsets are going to present a new look to the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings, with a high likelihood that the top five teams remain the same. There could be a slight shift at the top, though, as No. 5 Oklahoma secured a huge 62-52 win over No. 11 Oklahoma State.

As for some of the schools that benefited by these upsets, the Wisconsin Badgers, Washington Huskies, and Miami Hurricanes are about to get huge boosts in the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings. No. 9 Wisconsin beat Indiana 45-17 and improved to 9-0 on the season. The strength-of-schedule hasn’t been impressive for the Badgers, but two teams ahead of them in the polls just lost again. No. 10 Miami (7-0) and No. 12 Washington (7-1) will also see bumps in support, provided they win their late Saturday games.

Big Ten battle ending in victory for MSU vs #7 ranked Penn State #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/q3O6fzrJls — Spartan Football (@MSU_Football) November 4, 2017

Another very noteworthy aspect of the Week 10 college football results is that the top four teams were able to win again (provided Alabama holds on against LSU). No. 1 Georgia easily beat Florida 42-7, No. 2 Alabama is beating LSU, No. 3 Notre Dame beat NC State 35-14, and No. 4 Clemson beat Georgia Tech 24-10. A reason there could be a slight shift at the top is that No. 5 Oklahoma moved to 8-1 with an impressive victory over No. 11 Oklahoma State. Will the Sooners move into the top four teams in Week 11?

The Big Ten is now in trouble unless Wisconsin can beat Michigan and then win the Big Ten Championship Game. Otherwise, the conference might get shut out of the College Football Playoff. The Pac-12 is in a similar situation, with the Washington Huskies likely the last chance for the conference to play for the title. If WSU upsets UW in the Apple Cup, and Ohio State beats Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game, then the SEC has a clear path to having two schools (Georgia and Alabama) at the top of the final College Football Playoff rankings.

