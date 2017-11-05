‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 115 Preview Analysis: Anime’s Shortest NEP Ever Might Be A Sign Of An Epic Fight

With the final moments of Dragon Ball Super Episode 114 came the debut of the acclaimed anime’s newest character — Kafla, a fighter created from the Potara fusion of U6’s Caulifla and Kale. While there is no doubt that Goku’s battle with the new character will be the focus of next week’s episode, the NEP for DBS Episode 115 was almost absent of any details, showing only a few scenes of the Saiyans’ battle.

In a lot of ways, this is a pretty good thing. Looking at the preview, which could be viewed below, it definitely seems like the fused fighter would be taking the battle to the veteran Universe 7 Saiyan. The first scene, for one, depicted Goku in his Super Saiyan God form being thrown around and beaten by Kafla.

The NEP then shifted to Goku finally transforming to his Super Saiyan Blue form.

The short preview ended with Kafla, sporting the Legendary Super Saiyan hairstyle, seemingly getting intimidated by the power of Goku’s SSJB form.

In a lot of ways, it is quite strange to see a Dragon Ball Super preview that is as brief as this. The NEP, after all, barely showed anything, and this was noticed a lot by the anime’s fans. In the official /r/dbz subreddit alone, numerous fans have remarked that the Dragon Ball Super Episode 115 preview did not really give away any important details for the next episode.

This, of course, has gotten a lot of fans incredibly excited. After all, Dragon Ball Super NEPs usually give away important plot details. In the week leading up to Hit and Jiren’s fight, the NEP teased several key plot points of the upcoming episode, such as the U6 assassin hitting the Pride Trooper with his killing blow.

This time around, however, very little details were teased for the next Dragon Ball Super episode. Even noted DBS fan-translator Herms98 had very little to say about the NEP, only that its title would be “Goku vs. Kafla! Super Saiyan Blue Beaten?!”

In a lot of ways, the lack of details in the DBS Ep 115 NEP is a pretty good thing. Dragon Ball Super, after all, knows fully well how to satisfy its fans. Thus, when great episodes happen, their NEPs the week before they air are usually absent of any important details.

Take Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren’s battle, for example. The fight in itself was epic as soon as it started, and its climax was something for the record books. The episodes’ preview, however, was absent of any important details, showing only Goku in his UI form. The preview gave away none of the breathtaking scenes that unfolded in the two powerful fighters’ battle.

Thus, the lack of details in the DBS Episode 115 preview could easily mean that Toei Animation is preparing something incredibly enjoyable for its fans next week. The premise of Ep 115, if any, holds a lot of potential, considering that it would feature an intense fight between Goku, a veteran Saiyan, and a fused fighter from Universe 6.

While the NEP for Dragon Ball Super Episode 115 did not really give away a lot of details, it seems to be heralding a pretty solid episode overall.

[Featured Image by Toei Animation]