Galaxy S9: Some Features Of Samsung’s 2018 Flagship Might Be Previewed This Coming December

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is arguably one of the most anticipated mobile devices of 2018. Speculated to be launched at some point in Q1 2018, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to be two of the most powerful smartphones to ever grace the market, both in raw specs and in cutting-edge features.

While Samsung is keeping all the details of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ under lock and key, rumors have already emerged about the upcoming flagship device. While none of these rumors have been confirmed by the South Korean tech giant, the nature of the information leaking about the smartphone have been quite encouraging overall.

If a recent report proves accurate, it would seem like Samsung’s fans would be able to sample some of the technology and features that would be introduced in the Galaxy S9 and S9+. According to a recent press release, some Galaxy S8 and S8+ users would be able to gain access to the Samsung Experience 9.0 beta from November 2, 2017, moving forward.

What is particularly interesting about this beta is the fact that it is built on the Android Oreo UI and UX — the expected operating system of the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Considering that Samsung Experience 9.0 is focused on the upcoming software of the early 2018 flagships, the beta would likely include several new features of Samsung’s applications, many of which would likely boost functionality and performance.

Currently, the beta for Samsung Experience 9.0 is available for users in the United States, South Korea, and the U.K. So far, the South Korean tech giant has announced that the beta would be open for S8 and S8+ users who have an active Samsung account. Participants must also meet certain requirements, though Samsung has not outlined what these requirements are, as noted in a ValueWalk report.

Galaxy S8 and S8+ users who are interested in sampling some of the Galaxy S9 and S9+’s features are advised to visit the Experience 9.0 beta program’s FAQ page, which could be viewed here.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is speculated to feature the best that the smartphone market has to offer, with rumors pointing to a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, powerful dual cameras, and a stunning screen with even better quality than the industry-leading panels found in the S8 and S8+.

The release date for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ remain unknown, though speculations are high that the device would be unveiled around February or March, 2018.

