iPhone X: Apple Customers Complain About Battery Life

The iPhone X has, for the most part, earned very good reviews. CNET gave Apple’s much-wanted smartphone four-and-a-half stars.

“[The] iPhone X is an overdue and winning evolution of the iPhone, but you’ll need to leave your comfort zone to make a jump into the face-recognizing future,” claims columnist Scott Stein, who especially compliments the comfortable design, the OLED screen, the cameras, and Face ID on Apple’s new device.

Engadget gives the new iPhone a score of 90/100 — a very high score compared to items the site usually reviews.

“The iPhone X is the most radical change to the iPhone formula ever, and despite some concerns, Apple has built a seriously impressive machine.”

One of the concerns columnist Chris Velazco has about the iPhone X is battery life. And he certainly wouldn’t be the only one. Many of the people upgrading to the iPhone X are owners of the iPhone 6 Plus or 7 Plus. The former has a 2,915 mAH battery, while the latter is equipped with a 2,900 mAH battery. The iPhone X has a 2,716 mAH battery, and using the device for one day will reveal some noticeable discrepancies when comparing the battery life to recent iPhone Plus devices.

There are many disappointed new iPhone X owners on Twitter.

My battery life on the iPhone X is concerning. Maybe it’s just because I am stressing it during testing. Anyone else see bad battery life? — Danny Winget (@superscientific) November 4, 2017

Battery life on my iPhone X right now is trash though, I hope it get better smhh — Nicholas Lindsay (@Nickdeisel) November 4, 2017

Of course, not everybody is complaining. As some have pointed out on Twitter, the iPhone X, despite having the largest screen ever on an iPhone, is only slightly larger than Apple’s previous regular-sized iPhones such as the recent iPhone 8. Putting a 2,900 mAH battery in the iPhone X, if that’s even possible, would make the phone possibly explode like the Galaxy Note 7 did last year.

According to tests by Tom’s Guide, the battery life on the iPhone X is slightly better than the iPhone 8. However, the iPhone 8 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S8+, and the Google Pixel 2 XL easily beat the iPhone X when it comes to battery life.

Still, most tests show that a majority of users can easily get by a full day without having to recharge their iPhone X. However, if one streams a lot of videos, uses the GPS constantly, and does heavy Internet surfing, they will want to bring a power cord along. They could also bring along a wireless charging pad as the iPhone X, along with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, can be charged wirelessly.

For people who need more battery life on the X, it is suggested that you lower the brightness levels. There is no way you will need to operate the new iPhone on full brightness levels. As Fortune points out, you can also set the iPhone X to “Low Power Mode.”

Do you own an iPhone X? If so, how has the battery life been for you. What are some things you’ve done to preserve battery life? Let us know about your experience with your new iPhone in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Daryl Deino]