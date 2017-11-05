Kendall Jenner, Blake Griffin Getting Serious, Couple Celebrate Reality TV Star’s B-Day Together

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are rumored to be getting serious in their relationship, with the two spending her birthday together at a tony West Hollywood eatery.

PEOPLE magazine reports the NBA star joined Jenner’s reality TV family, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian, in feting her Thursday night at Petit Taqueria in Los Angeles.

“Kendall was in a great mood,” a source told the magazine of the super model, who donned $10,000 Saint Laurent boots for her big night. “She and Blake hung out, but they also mingled separately.”

Still others close to the Jennerl insist she is happy with Griffin as their relationship has evolved from a friendship to be more romantic.

“But it seems more serious lately,” a source added. “When they are not together, they keep in touch over the phone. Her family has accepted Blake. They are spending time getting to know him.”

The 28-year-old Griffin and the 22-year-old Jenner were first spied hanging out together sometime in August in L.A. Not long after that sighting, Griffin split from Brynn Cameron, the mother of his two young children and a former college basketball player.

More recently, Jenner was seen at a Clippers/Lakers game frantically cheering on Griffin on. Just a few weeks ago, the two were also spotted on a double date at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror night with younger sister Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“She thinks he’s dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy — he has a certain attractive ‘swagger,'” a source added. “They are seeing each other more, and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend. She’s always working and traveling and knows a full-blown relationship isn’t necessarily the best idea, but things are heating up. She is for sure enjoying dating him.”

Jenner has previously been romantically linked to rapper A$AP Rocky.

The Kim, Kanye sighting was one of the few to take place since news of the couple expecting their third child (via surrogate) became public.

The two walked into the restaurant side by side. Though they both wore casual tore, each of them made certain to wrap themselves in the high-end jewels West is now promoting as part his collaboration with world-known Jacob The Jeweler.

[Featured Image by by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]