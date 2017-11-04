Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Tamba Hali Returns, Dallas Cowboys Favored To Beat Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs rumors reveal some really good news for the defense. Linebacker Tamba Hali is back for the game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, giving the defense a bit of a boost on Sunday, November 4. A new report by NBC Sports reveals that Hali has been added to the 53-man roster, making him eligible to play against the Cowboys.

An official announcement about whether Hali will play in Week 9 has not been made by the team, meaning this piece of good news is firmly categorized under Kansas City Chiefs rumors. There isn’t really a reason to put him on the active roster if the coaching staff doesn’t intend to play him, though, so the NFL analysts who have weighed in on the situation are stating that he will play. This would be the first game of the 2017 NFL season for Tamba Hali.

Hali was injured in the 2017 NFL playoffs against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a bad break for the five-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker, but he should be finally ready to take the field again. The knee injury led to Hali beginning the current NFL season on the PUP list, but he finally resumed practicing with the Chiefs on Thursday, November 2. He must have looked good enough for the team to activate him because Hali is now officially available to play against the Cowboys.

This will be the 12th NFL season for Tamba Hali, with all of them spent as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. During that time, Hali has posted 89.5 sacks, eight fumble recoveries, 16 pass deflections, 33 forced fumbles, and 452 tackles from the line. He also has two defensive touchdowns and a safety during that time. During the 2010 NFL season, Hali had 14.5 sacks for the Chiefs, putting him on the level of elite linebackers around the league.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Week 9 NFL experts suggest that the Kansas City Chiefs will beat the Dallas Cowboys. That doesn’t match up with what Las Vegas is predicting for this game, which will take place in Texas. The return of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has shifted the line, with the home team currently favored by two-and-a-half points in the Week 9 matchup. The Chiefs enter the game at 6-2 and the No. 2 seed in the updated NFL playoff standings. The Cowboys are outside of the playoff picture in the NFC.

Game time for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys is 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 5.

[Featured Image by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images]