JFK Files: Martin Luther King Jr. Had Child Out Of Wedlock During Affair With A Married Woman, FBI Docs Claim

The National Archives published more than 600 new records relating to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Among them is a dossier on Martin Luther King Jr. that claims the civil rights leader possibly fathered a baby girl out of wedlock with a married woman.

According to the documents, King had an ongoing affair with a married woman and may have fathered a child with her. The report attributes the claim to “a prominent Negro” who claimed to be related by law to one of King’s alleged mistress.

The document read that in February of 1968, it was learned “from a very responsible Los Angeles individual in a position to know” that King had been having an illicit love affair with the wife of a prominent dentist in Los Angeles, California.

The source said the affair had been going on for six years and that “He believes King fathered a baby girl born to this woman inasmuch as her husband is allegedly sterile.”

The report said that the child resembles King and that he even contributed to the support of the child. The source added that Martin Luther King Jr. would call the woman weekly and met with her in various cities throughout the United States.

“The prominent Negro who furnished the information said he was appalled that a man of King’s low character could cause so much trouble for both Negroes and the Government.”

Part of the JFK files alleged that singer Joan Baez was among the multiple women with whom King allegedly had affairs, according to the New York Daily News. The FBI report, which has been declassified, claims that Martin Luther King Jr. had an affinity for orgies, according to Fox News.

“As can be seen from above, it is a fact that King not only regularly indulges in adulterous acts but enjoys the abnormal by engaging in group sexual orgies.”

In particular, the report describes a “two-day drunken sex orgy in Washington, D.C.” which was connected to an event that Martin Luther King Jr. attended, the Washington Examiner reported.

Although the FBI’s scandalous sex allegations against King have been well known for years, the newly released 20-page report offers insight into the harsh portrait that was created of the revered leader as he campaigned for civil rights and economic reforms, according to BBC News.

The reports recently released by the National Archives is dated back to March 12, 1968, and explains that it had been prepared to offer officials insights into King’s “views, goals, objectives, tactics and the reasons therefor.” The report was dated just weeks before the revered civil rights leader was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

“The course King chooses to follow at this critical time could have momentous impact on the future of race relations in the United States.”

A section of the report titled “King’s Personal Conduct” said King allocated funds that he had received from the Ford Foundation, to hold the first of two workshops in Miami in February of 1968, to “train Negro ministers in urban leadership.”

“One Negro minister in attendance later expressed his disgust with the behind-the-scene drinking, fornication, and homosexuality that went on at the conference… Several Negro and white prostitutes were brought in from the Miami area. An all night-sex orgy was held with these prostitutes and some of the delegates in attendance.”

The report claimed that “two Negro prostitutes were paid $50.00 to put on a sex show for the entertainment of guests.” At the event, guests were greeted with a large table filled with whiskey.

It remains unclear whether the FBI was able to confirm any of the claims in the analysis. Also, the claims were not independently verified.

The report alleged that “a variety of sex acts deviating from the normal were observed” and was a regular occurrence for King.

The documents read that one of the women was hesitant to engage in an “unnatural act,” so King and other males who were present discussed how the women were “to be taught and initiated in this respect,” according to the Daily Mail.

However, within the documents, there are no sources for the allegations. King is documented to have been in D.C. in January of 1964. It was during this time that King met with President Lyndon Johnson to support the legislation that would become the Civil Rights Act.

“Throughout the ensuing years and until this date King has continued to carry on his sexual aberrations secretly while holding himself out to the public view as a moral leader of religious conviction.”

The report ends with a reflection upon King’s 1964 Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech and said that his public remarks seem “incongruous” considering the allegations.

It is uncertain as to how the report is in any way related to the investigation into Kennedy’s 1963 assassination. There were markings on the document that identified it to be classified as “Secret.” The markings also indicated reviewal by the FBI and JFK Task Force. In 1994, the documents were marked for “total denial” of release to the public.

There were also allegations made against Martin Luther King Jr. for having communist affiliations, according to Fox News. The 1968 report also details King’s close relationship with lawyer Stanley Levinson. The report claimed that Levinson operated as a Communist puppet-master for King.

“King is a whole-hearted Marxist who has studied it (Marxism), believes in it and agrees with it, but because of his being a minister of religion, does no dare to espouse it publicly.”

The dossier was among 676 new JFK assassination files that were released on Friday by the National Archives.

