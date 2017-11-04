Donna Brazile Wanted To Replace Hillary Clinton With Biden, Claims Clinton Staffers Treated Her Like A Slave

Additional revelations from the memoir by Donna Brazile indicates that she considered replacing 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton with Vice President Joe Biden after Clinton passed out at the 9/11 ceremony in New York City. She also contemplated substituting U.S. Senator Cory Booker for fellow lawmaker Tim Kaine, Clinton’s VP selection, on the ticket. Prior to that fainting incident, Clinton suffered numerous coughing episodes on the campaign trail.

The political strategist took over as interim Democratic National Committee chair in July 2016 after Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was forced to step down as the DNC convention was about to start after emails published by WikiLeaks (#DNCLeaks) suggested that party insiders were gaming the nomination for Clinton to the detriment of insurgent candidate Bernie Sanders.

Brazile also claims that she told Clinton staffers not to treat her like “Patsey,” the slave played by Lupita Nyong’o in 12 Years A Slave, according to new excerpts from her book in the Washington Post. Although the media consistently touted the Clinton campaign, including its field organization, as far superior to Trump’s, Brazile described the former as dysfunctional, “anemic” and having taken on “the odor of failure.”

In a previous excerpt published by Politico, Brazile claimed that the Team Clinton took control of the DNC, which was flat broke, a year before Hillary Clinton became the nominee through a secret agreement in exchange for transferring fundraising cash to the party organization. Brazile apparently discovered that money earmarked for state and local Democratic candidates allegedly never filtered down to those campaigns, however.

The DNC is supposed to remain neutral during the primary season, and a candidate normally doesn’t take charge of the entire party apparatus until he or she becomes the official nominee for the general election.

“If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead,” Brazile wrote.

Donna Brazile mulled trying to replace Hillary Clinton with Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, a report says https://t.co/jKxcU47yqC pic.twitter.com/C2euXDRLxF — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 4, 2017

Although U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren admitted to CNN yesterday that the Democrats rigged the presidential primary against Sanders, Brazile subsequently took to Twitter to walk back that allegation, chiding President Trump for jumping to that conclusion.

In her book Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House, Donna Brazile described the manner in which she was supposedly treated by key Clinton operatives.

“Brazile alleges that Clinton’s top aides routinely disrespected her and put the DNC on a ‘starvation diet,’ depriving it of funding for voter turnout operations. As one of her party’s most prominent black strategists, Brazile also recounts fiery disagreements with Clinton’s staffers — including a conference call in which she told three senior campaign officials…that she was being treated like a slave.”

Ironically perhaps, Brazile — a former CNN commentator — was accused of funneling debate questions to Hillary Clinton in advance on at least one occasion.

As far as replacing Clinton with Biden, Brazile claims that she ultimately concluded that “I thought of Hillary, and all the women in the country who were so proud of and excited about her. I could not do this to them.” Some observers have insisted that under DNC rules, Brazile lacked the authority to make a change of this magnitude.

With the release of the latest book excerpts, many of Donna Brazile’s fellow Democrats on Twitter are currently criticizing her for allegedly engaging in revisionist history and/or opportunism, among other things.

Bernie Sanders supporters, however, are outraged over further confirmation that the DNC favored Clinton and that collusion was in play.

Separately in the book, Brazile reveals that she was in fear for her life after the unsolved murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich. D.C. authorities claim that Rich died in a botched robbery, however.

Like many political pundits, Donna Brazile also seems convinced that Russian hackers gained access to the DNC emails and then gave them to WikiLeaks, but that is still a matter of some dispute.

As the disclosures about the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in Donna Brazile’s book, which is officially out on Tuesday, constitutes a developing story, be sure to check this space for updates.

[Featured Image by Gerald Herbert/AP Images]